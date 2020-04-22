Lifespan lost $75.7 million in March, including $23.8 million because of the coronavirus outbreak

“From a purely financial standpoint, this crisis could not have come at a worse time for Lifespan since we were beginning to reap the financial benefits of our restructuring efforts that began at the end of last year," said Dr. Timothy Babineau, Lifespan’s president and CEO. “Unfortunately, we anticipate that April and May will be even worse, and we could approach $100 million in operating losses for the time period March-May.”

When factoring in restructuring expenses, March’s total operating loss came to $32.7 million, and investment losses from the cratering stock market compounded the financial pain, bringing Lifespan’s one-month overall net loss to $75.7 million.

PROVIDENCE -- In March alone, the coronavirus outbreak caused operating losses of $23.8 million at Lifespan, the state’s largest hospital group reported Monday.

In an interview, Babineau said Lifespan is not anticipating any layoffs as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

But more than 1,000 of the hospital group’s 15,000 employees are now on furloughs, he said. He described the vast majority of the furloughs as “voluntary,” saying employees can use vacation and sick time and they still have health benefits.

“We believe that keeping the workforce engaged is the right thing to do,” Babineau said. “It will be important as we work through this crisis and we will need to bring those employees back.”

Lifespan -- which runs Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital, Newport Hospital, and Bradley Hospital -- is treating about 80 percent of the COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island, he said. Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital have some of the state’s largest and busiest emergency rooms and intensive care units.

Lifespan said it is losing money amid the COVID-19 crisis because the outbreak has led to the canceling of elective surgeries, the closing of ambulatory sites, and a big reduction in office and emergency room visits.

Plus, the hospitals are seeing higher expenses from buying personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns, paying for additional testing and laboratory costs, and keeping as many staff members as possible on the payroll, Lifespan said.

“We are working around the clock developing plans to mitigate these losses while working hard to keep as many Lifespan staff employed as possible,” Babineau said. “We sincerely hope the state and federal government will provide enough financial relief to ensure that Lifespan can be here when our citizens need us the most.”

Lifespan recently received $25 million in federal relief. “Certainly, a help,” Babineau said. “But much more needs to be done.”

In a partial response to the financial situation, Babineau stopped drawing a salary as of April 1. He received total compensation of about $2.7 million in 2018, according to Internal Revenue Service forms for Lifespan.

In December, Lifespan reported a $55 million operating loss for the year, which was partially offset by investment income, resulting in a $35 million net loss. And in mid-March, Lifespan announced that it had laid off 55 people in its corporate services office and that another 216 employees across the company had agreed to retire by March 28.

At the time, Babineau said the organization had been “working on a restructuring strategy in recognition of the uniquely difficult market in which we operate.” He said 70 percent of patients now use Medicare or Medicaid.

Lifespan was then setting a goal of being $1 million in the black in fiscal year 2020. To achieve that, it had hired a health care consulting firm to conduct a “restructuring effort throughout the system.”

On Wednesday, Frank Sims, president of United Nurses and Allied Professionals Local 5098, issued a statement saying the union has worked closely with hospital leaders and recognizes the financial pressure facing Lifespan.

“But our members are risking their lives, and any present or future plans to reduce staff at Rhode Island Hospital would be borderline criminal,” Sims said.

That union represents about 2,700 nurses, technologists, therapists, and mental health workers at Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

“We have spoken directly with the governor and members of our state’s federal delegation to express concern that many hospitals were operating under financial stress before COVID-19 became a daily priority,” Sims said. “We are grateful for their efforts to steer critical resources here, and remain hopeful that Rhode Island will continue to receive its fair share of relief funding.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com