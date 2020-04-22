Looks like we’ll have to wait until May for warmer weather

Cold Canadian air continues to filter into New England today, keeping readings below where most of us would like it to be.

I took my sunrise walk this morning, donning a down jacket, hat, and gloves. Although average high temperatures this time of the year should be near 60, the wind chills were still in the upper teens and 20s early Wednessday, not comfortable without winter clothing.

On Thursday, we’ll get rid of the wind and will also increase temperatures. Most areas will be in the 50s. Weather systems are moving very quickly across the country, so we’re not going to get an extended period of good weather.

On Thursday night, clouds increase. Showers and some steady and heavy rain arrive before Friday morning and Friday looks like a damp and chilly day. There may be at least some precipitation throughout the entire day. The heaviest rain will be south of the Mass. Pike and occur in the morning, all of us getting wet.

On Saturday, sunshine returns and it will be mild. In comparison to the previous day, it will feel like a heat wave although temperatures will actually be just around 60 degrees.

Another weather system moves out of the Ohio Valley Saturday night. This returns the cloudiness and showers for Sunday. I’m not expecting a lot of rain, but it’s just going to be rather raw.

Sunday’s system may get hung up a little bit, meaning Monday also looks cool and damp. It won’t be a washout, but temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees below average again.

Tuesday of next week should be dry and somewhat seasonal, but more damp weather will arrive during the middle of next week. As you might guess by now, that system is likely going to be accompanied by a continuation of this chilly weather.

April in Boston this year has been averaging colder than normal. NOAA Data

With just over a week to go in April, the average temperatures are about a degree below normal. This is the first month since November that temperatures will end up below average. Depending on just how cool it is in the final week will determine how far below average we are. Good news is as we enter May, average daytime temperatures should be in the lower 60s, so even if it’s cooler than average it can still be manageable to be outside. Bottom line, warm dry weather is still somewhere on the horizon.

