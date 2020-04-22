Man rescues 3 children, dog from burning home in Waterville, Maine

Aaron Brunelle noticed flames on the outside of his 13 Morrill Ave. home and immediately ran upstairs to notify his neighbors, firefighters said.

Firefighters are calling a man a hero after he rescued three children and a dog from a blaze that tore through a multifamily home in Waterville, Maine Tuesday, Waterville firefighters said in a statement.

A man rescued three children and a dog from a burning home at 13 Morrill Ave. in Waterville, Maine, Tuesday, firefighters said.

Brunelle, who lives on the first floor of the home, entered the third floor apartment and found three children and a dog inside. He led them outside to safety just as firefighters arrived, officials said.

The blaze had spread to the yard and all three floors of the home by the time firefighters pulled up to the scene. Firefighters said high winds caused the flames to spread rapidly, making it harder to knock the fire down.

Crews from multiple departments in the area spent several hours attacking the flames and were still at the scene as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters said.

Only two of the three apartments were occupied at the time of the fire, officials said. No one was injured.

“If it weren’t for Mr. Brunelle entering the structure and assisting the children to safety the outcome could have been far worse,” firefighters said on Facebook.

Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler said he will recommend to the city that Brunelle be given a lifesaving award for his “heroic act that likely saved these children’s lives.”

