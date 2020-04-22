Man struck with hammer; 3 arrested for robbery at downtown Boston convenience store

A man accused of striking a store clerk with a hammer was arrested with two other men after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Downtown Boston Tuesday night, Boston police said in a statement.
Officers were called to a disturbance inside a convenience store near 122 Cambridge St. at 9:42 p.m., police said. A store clerk told officers that three men, later identified as Robert Cooper, 35, of Norwood, Brian Ferguson, 36, of Boston, and Ryan Buckles, 35, of Somerville, entered the store and assaulted him, police said.
Police said Cooper allegedly hit the clerk with a hammer and helped Ferguson and Buckles steal cash from a charity donation box on the counter, along with other items from the store.
The clerk tried to stop the suspects, but they allegedly attacked him again and fled on foot into the MBTA Haymarket station, police said.
The clerk was injured but refused medical attention, police said.
Officers provided a description of the suspects to MBTA Transit Police, who saw them board a Green Line train, police said.
Transit Police stopped the train at the MBTA Government Center station and removed the suspects from the train, police said. Officers allegedly recovered the stolen property and found the hammer inside Cooper’s pants pockets.
The suspects were arrested on armed robbery charges. Cooper was also charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
They are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
