Man struck with hammer; 3 arrested for robbery at downtown Boston convenience store

A man accused of striking a store clerk with a hammer was arrested with two other men after they allegedly robbed a convenience store in Downtown Boston Tuesday night, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers were called to a disturbance inside a convenience store near 122 Cambridge St. at 9:42 p.m., police said. A store clerk told officers that three men, later identified as Robert Cooper, 35, of Norwood, Brian Ferguson, 36, of Boston, and Ryan Buckles, 35, of Somerville, entered the store and assaulted him, police said.

Police said Cooper allegedly hit the clerk with a hammer and helped Ferguson and Buckles steal cash from a charity donation box on the counter, along with other items from the store.