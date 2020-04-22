Newton-Needham Regional Chamber launches local business directory during pandemic

"The idea is to create a local directory where everyone sheltering in place can still shop local," Reibman said.

Greg Reibman, the chamber’s president, said in a statement April 20 that the directory will be continually updated.

The Newton-Needham Regional Chamber has launched a new Shop Local web directory to help residents find businesses in Newton, Needham, Watertown, and Wellesley that remain open during the coronavirus outbreak.

Promoted under the social media handle “#ShopLocal,” the directory links to businesses that include restaurants offering take-out and delivery, stores open for online shopping, and other services.

"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our town and village centers," the chamber said in a statement on its website. "They've been there for you during school fundraisers, silent auctions, sponsoring youth sports teams, and so much more."

Restaurants in particular have been hit hard due to a statewide order to shut down nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus; they can offer take-out and delivery services. Those meals are critical for first responders and medical workers during the outbreak, the chamber said on its restaurant directory webpage.

"Your support doesn't just help our local restaurants, it also helps keep our restaurants operating so they be there for our health care workers, first responders, grocery store/pharmacy workers and anyone else who is busy working and does not have the time or ability to cook at home," the chamber said.

Local business owners interested in signing up for the chamber’s directory can fill out the form available at the chamber’s website: nn.nnchamber.com/form/view/19634

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.