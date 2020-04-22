Newtonians take up the #TrashTag Challenge

The city canceled large volunteer programs like the annual NewtonSERVES, which brings together over 1,000 volunteers to do dozens of maintenance and cleanup projects throughout the city. Without these volunteer cleanups, many Newton parks and streets are left covered with litter and debris.

Spring has finally sprung, but due to the spread of COVID-19 spring cleaning projects have become a little more difficult for Newton.

The challenge encourages Newtonians to bring their own bag and protective gear with them the next time they venture to the park. They can help pick up any litter they find during their walk or run. After they finish, they post a selfie with their collected trash with the hashtag #TrashTag to help encourage others to take care of the local parks.

According to the city website, the city stresses the importance of continuing social distancing and following COVID-19 protocols. This includes wearing gloves and masks in the park and maintaining 6 feet away from fellow park goers.

“I thought it was a great idea to give people a walk with a purpose because we are walking for our mental and physical health now, and it would be even nicer if we could do a little volunteer work out there too,” Downs said.

According to Downs, Newton doesn’t have the state budget to hire anyone to clean up the parks. The parks are only kept clean by volunteer groups. Now with quarantine in place, the option to have scheduled volunteer clean-ups is gone and it is up to community members to keep the parks clean.

“I’m going to count on everybody just as we do when we are out walking on the sidewalks or walking in the park to do their best to social distance. If you see people ahead of you on the trail coming your way, you find a way to get out of the way,” said Downs.

Downs said she received great responses from people after announcing the #TrashTag challenge in one of her newsletters. She got the idea from another public agency, and she wants to encourage other towns to also take the challenge. This week marks the 50th annual Earth Day, so the challenge gives the community a safe way to help the Earth while following COVID-19 protocols.

“It’s nice to have a way to contribute to a little bit to the community as you are getting your properly socially distanced walk and exercise,” Downs said.

To learn more about Newton’s COVID-19 protocols visit newtonma.gov.

Sydney Hager can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.