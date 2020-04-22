Newton’s COVID-19 Care Fund raises $600,000

“We agreed to do so and gathered a team and got to work,” he said.

Rob Gifford, longtime Newton resident and commercial real estate investor who is the chair of fundraising for the fund, said they have received more than 700 donations from businesses, individuals and others. He said Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who created the fund on March 20, reached out to residents for help organizing the effort.

Newton’s COVID-19 Care Fund has raised more than $600,000 so far to help provide food, rent and utility payments, among other things, to Newton residents, people who work in the city, or families with children in the district.

To apply, Newton residents can fill out a form that asks for details on wage loss as a result of COVID19 and includes questions such as whether or not you are a first responder with new childcare needs or have funeral costs or overdue rent payments. A case manager from Family ACCESS, a Newton-based nonprofit that offers programs for families, reviews the application and decides whether or not to approve requests.

“We’re delighted,” Gifford said. “I’m honestly blown away with the generosity of the community.”

The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley is collecting and distributing the funds.

Gail Sokoloff, a Newton resident and the Vice President of Strategic Partnership at the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley, said United Way has worked with Family Access in the past to distribute emergency funding.

“Family ACCESS stepped up to work with us and a committee of resident leaders to establish a process for people who are eligible to apply for assistance,” she said. “The fund is supporting rent payments, utility payments, food insecurity and other basic needs that people have in order to maintain their financial household stability.”

Sokoloff said Newton’s fund has inspired other municipalities to build similar efforts to help residents.

“We now either have established or are in the process of establishing similar efforts in a number of other communities,” she said. “There’s a really large need that’s being filled by having this fund available.”

Jon Firger, executive director of Family ACCESS, said when reviewing the applications, they look for “immediate, non-negotiable needs” these families have and take care of them with the fund.

“Like many businesses and organizations across the world at this time, we have shifted our focus and approach to helping to provide resources to families during the COVID outbreak,” he said in an email. “We were able to take our experience and capacity to administer emergency funds on a very small scale and scale it up to provide it for 100 plus families in Newton.”

Karen Seniuk, the director of Counseling and Consultation Services at Family ACCESS and also a leader of the nonprofit’s COVID-19 work, said payments are sent directly to vendors such as landlords or utility companies. She said they receive a range of applications from people in “many walks of life.”

“Some individuals have had financial difficulties for some time and this crisis is putting them over the edge,” Seniuk said. “Others have never asked for financial assistance before and never thought they would need this type of help, caught off guard by their sudden loss of income.

“All are immensely appreciative with the assistance they have been offered.”

Ananya Panchal can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.



