Newton’s mayor was free to share opinion on Northland project, but not use public resources urging voters to support it, state officials say

But the mayor was free to form an opinion about the project and share it with state transportation officials, as long as public resources were not used to ask voters to vote in a particular way, the agency told Fuller in an April 10 letter.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller’s use of a city newsletter to urge voters to support Northland Investment Corp.'s development was “not consistent” with a prohibition against the use of public resources to influence an election, according to the State Office of Campaign & Political Finance.

The city’s remedial measures, including removal of a problematic sentence before the email was posted to the city’s website, plus following guidance from state officials, will ensure future compliance with the state’s campaign finance law, according to Maura D. Cronin, legal counsel with the state campaign finance agency, who wrote the agency’s letter to Fuller.

Advertisement

Campaign finance officials were responding to a series of complaints filed by critics of Northland’s project ahead of a March 3 election on the mixed-use development. A majority of voters ultimately supported the project.

“I am pleased that, after review, OCPF has closed this matter,” Fuller said in an April 15 statement. “I look forward to working together to keep the residents of our City safe and move Newton into future.”

Critics said Fuller inappropriately used city resources to influence voters to support Northland’s project by sending the email and meeting with state transportation officials about the project.

In Fuller’s email newsletter in December, the mayor described an effort by Northland critics to put the project on the ballot as a voter referendum. The election had not yet been set, but officials anticipated one.

“If this gets to a ballot, I hope you will join me in voting ‘yes’ to allow this project to be built,” Fuller said in the email, which was sent by the Newton mayor’s office.

Advertisement

Fuller’s use of the city email newsletter to voters to support the project at a possible election “was not consistent with the prohibition against the use of public resources to influence an election,” Cronin told the mayor.

Cronin cited a 1978 case involving the city of Boston, in which the Supreme Judicial Court concluded the city could not appropriate or use funds to influence a ballot question submitted to the voters at a state election.

Cronin said the court found that the campaign finance law should be interpreted as prohibiting the use of public funds "to advocate a position which certain taxpayers oppose."

The state campaign agency determined that Fuller did not violate campaign finance law by meeting with state transportation officials regarding the Northland development.

That law "does not prohibit you from forming an opinion as to whether a proposal is in the best interests of your community," Cronin told Fuller.

The complaints also alleged that Fuller's meeting with state transportation officials was an improper use of her official position as mayor.

"As that issue is a question for the State Ethics Commission, that will not be addressed in this letter," Cronin said.

Critics also complained that the city did not provide equal access on Newton's municipal website for all materials related to the Northland project.

The city satisfied the requirement for equal access by posting materials from critics of the Northland projects on the website, Cronin said.

Advertisement

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.