Officials investigate a single-alarm fire in Roslindale

Officials are investigating a single-alarm fire at a home in Roslindale Wednesday evening after the cause couldn’t be determined by those on the scene, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The fire department received a call at 7:20 p.m., and upon arriving on the scene, light smoke could be seen on the second floor rear porch of the home at 119 Birch St., said Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.
The occupant was trying to put out the fire with a garden hose when officials arrived, said Alkins. The rest of the fire was put out by firefighters in under twenty minutes.
The fire arson squad was requested to help determine the cause of the fire, according to Alkins. Fire damages amounted to about $20,000.
Nobody was injured or displaced from the fire, said Alkins.
Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @MaysoonKhan.
