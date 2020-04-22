Officials investigate a single-alarm fire in Roslindale

Officials are investigating a single-alarm fire at a home in Roslindale Wednesday evening after the cause couldn’t be determined by those on the scene, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire department received a call at 7:20 p.m., and upon arriving on the scene, light smoke could be seen on the second floor rear porch of the home at 119 Birch St., said Brian Alkins, a department spokesman.

The occupant was trying to put out the fire with a garden hose when officials arrived, said Alkins. The rest of the fire was put out by firefighters in under twenty minutes.