Person struck by vehicle in Boston, injuries life-threatening

Updated April 22, 2020, 28 minutes ago

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning at a Boston intersection, police said.

The victim was struck in the area of Massachusetts and Harrison avenues around 9:10 a.m., said Boston Police Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman. He said the driver remained at the scene.

McNulty confirmed the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but information on the person’s age and gender weren’t immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.