Person struck by vehicle in Boston, injuries life-threatening

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning at a Boston intersection, police said.
The victim was struck in the area of Massachusetts and Harrison avenues around 9:10 a.m., said Boston Police Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman. He said the driver remained at the scene.
McNulty confirmed the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, but information on the person’s age and gender weren’t immediately available.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.