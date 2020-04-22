Relief fund will help Medford restaurants provide meals to needy residents

Medford has found a way to assist both local restaurants and residents facing hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city and the Medford Chamber of Commerce jointly established a COVID-19 Relief Fund offering monetary support to restaurants to use in providing meals that will be supplied free to community members via local nonprofits.
Donations can be made through Venmo, GoFundMe, and checks mailed to the Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s my hope that this relief fund will provide some critically needed assistance to our community members most in need and provide a bit of cash flow to our restaurants and take-out establishments,” Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said in a statement.
Restaurants can enroll by emailing chamber president, John Costas at jcostas@medfordelectronics.com. Those restaurants will be encouraged to determine a fixed menu for organizations to order from when fulfilling meal orders for the residents they serve. The restaurants will retain a portion of the money received to support their businesses.
For more information, go to medfordma.org/coronavirus-information.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.