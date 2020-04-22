fb-pixel

Rhode Island reports 10 new deaths, 365 new cases of coronavirus

Governor Raimondo and the Department of Health director will provide an update at 2:30 p.m. today

By Edward Fitzpatrick Globe Staff,Updated April 22, 2020, an hour ago
Rhode Island Governor Gina M. Raimondo speaks at a recent news conference at the State House to provide an update on the coronavirus in Rhode Island. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)
PROVIDENCE -- Another 10 Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, and the state has 365 new cases, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The state death tolls now stands at 181, and 5,841 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness, according to Department of Health data.

The state now has 270 people hospitalized with the virus, 71 in the intensive care unit, and 44 on ventilators.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Department of Health, plan to provide the daily update on the outbreak at 2:30 p.m. today.

Keep refreshing this story for updates from the news conference.

