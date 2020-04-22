Rhode Island reports 10 new deaths, 365 new cases of coronavirus

PROVIDENCE -- Another 10 Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, and the state has 365 new cases, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The state death tolls now stands at 181, and 5,841 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory illness, according to Department of Health data.

The state now has 270 people hospitalized with the virus, 71 in the intensive care unit, and 44 on ventilators.