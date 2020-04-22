Stanford University won’t take taxpayer relief money

“We realize that this crisis represents an existential threat for many of the smaller colleges and universities that are such a critical fabric of higher learning in the United States,” Stanford said in a statement announcing that it had contacted the US Department of Education earlier this week to rescind its application for relief. “We believe strongly in the important of keeping these institutions viable in order to provide access to higher education for as many students as possible, and we had concluded that this should be a priority.”

Stanford was set to receive $7.4 million from a $14 billion fund set aside for colleges and universities and their students. In a statement, the university said that it was facing “significant financial pressures” but that the money could be better used to help smaller institutions. Stanford has an endowment of $28 billion.

With some colleges and universities struggling to survive amid the coronavirus pandemic and facing a growing backlash over the fair distribution of federal stimulus funds, Stanford University on Wednesday became the first higher education institution to announce that it would opt out of taxpayer relief money.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated financial problems at many colleges and universities and served to further divided the haves and have-nots in higher education.

The battle over which universities deserve federal stimulus money reached a fevered pitch on Tuesday when President Trump lashed out at Harvard University, the world’s wealthiest higher education institution with a $41 billion endowment, for tapping in the emergency money.

During a White House briefing on the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon, President Trump said he would personally ask Harvard to return $8.6 million it is receiving from the federal government as part of an emergency stimulus package.

“They shouldn’t be taking it,” Trump said of Harvard during the press conference. "They have one of the largest endowments anywhere in the country, maybe in the world, I guess. And they’re going to pay back that money.”

At the time, the president appeared to be referring to money allocated to helping small businesses. Harvard did not apply for or receive any money tied to the small business assistance program. Instead, the university was allocated money from the fund aimed at helping higher education institutions and their students with the financial cost of the coronavirus. The money is supposed to be split between students and the universities, but Harvard had said that it would use all $8.6 million for student assistance.

On Wednesday morning, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he had spoken with Harvard President Lawrence Bacow.

After the conversation, Harvard seemed to be reconsider accepting the stimulus money.

“Harvard has not applied for or received any funds from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund,” Harvard spokesman Jonathan Swain said in a statement. “We continue to review the additional guidance from the Department of Education related to the Fund and will make a determination as to whether we will seek to access the allocation that was made to Harvard by statute.”

Even before Trump’s attack on Harvard, the university faced a backlash for getting the money.

Institutions that serve low-income, first-generation students and are reliant on tuition revenue are at risk. They’ve already lost money and the fall semester is uncertain. These colleges and universities likely don’t have endowment that can help cushion the financial blow.

The federal education department doled out stimulus money based on the number of students enrolled at the institution and the percentage of low-income students that the campus served. The formula benefits large, public universities, but among higher education experts there was also growing concern that community colleges and institutions with more part-time, working students, didn’t get enough help.

Arizona State University is set to receive the most money, with $63.5 million in assistance.

The University of Massachusetts Amherst will receive $18 million and the public university’s Boston campus will get $12 million. Bridgewater State University has been allocated $8.8 million, nearly as much as Harvard.

Other Ivy League schools are also in line to receive funds. Dartmouth College has been allocated $3.4 million, Brown University will receive $4.8 million, and Yale University $6.8 million, according to the data.

