Teens arrested in Waltham on warrants; SWAT team called

The teens allegedly fled before the officer could approach them. While the officer waited for backup to arrive, someone told police that the teens were inside a home on Brown Street, the department said. Officers were also told that Ramos did not plan to cooperate, police said.

A police officer spotted Jimmy Ramos, 18, of Waltham, and a 15-year-old boy from Dorchester, who was not identified because he is a minor, in Waltham just before 4 p.m. Wednesday and recalled that both had outstanding warrants, Waltham police said in a statement.

Two teens were arrested in Waltham on Wednesday after they fled an officer pursuing them for outstanding warrants and a SWAT team was called, according to Waltham police.

Advertisement

Because the warrants against Ramos involved serious charges, Waltham police summoned a regional SWAT Team for assistance, the department said.

While they awaited the SWAT Team, officers established a perimeter around the Brown Street home and evacuated everyone else inside, including the 15-year-old, who was taken into custody, the department said.

The SWAT Team then arrived and spoke with Ramos through his bedroom door, police said. While they spoke, Ramos allegedly climbed out his bedroom window onto an area of roof with a knife in his hand, police said.

Ramos dropped the knife after being repeatedly ordered to do so and was taken into custody on the warrant charges, police said. No one was injured.

Ramos was wanted on a Waltham warrant for charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, motor vehicle larceny, receiving stolen property less than $1,200, and eight other counts, according to police.

An additional warrant out of Watertown included two counts of improperly receiving a credit card, two counts of credit card fraud less than $1,200, and a felony count of breaking and entering a motor vehicle in the daytime, police said.

Advertisement

The 15-year-old was arrested on a warrant from Waltham for resisting arrest and was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon in the Wednesday incident, police said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.