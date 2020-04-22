There’s an in-home test for the coronavirus, but R.I. can’t have it (yet)

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and all I want to know about Gronk is whether he’s keeping his WWE 24/7 title now he’s going back to the NFL. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

date 2020-04-22

THE LATEST: Rhode Island was up to 5,500 confirmed cases on Tuesday, and 171 residents had died. There were 271 people in the hospital, 67 in intensive care, and 43 were on ventilators. We also know that 293 people have been discharged from the hospital.

If it feels like you can’t keep up with all of the national and local coronavirus news that’s flying at you each day, you’re not alone. So it’s possible you missed the seemingly good news Tuesday that the FDA has authorized the first in-home test for the highly contagious disease.

Here’s the catch: Rhode Island is one of only four states (along with New York, New Jersey, and Maryland) where it won’t be available, according to Mike Geller, a spokesman for LabCorp, the company that is selling the test.

“Certain state laws and regulations prohibit individuals from initiating their own lab tests,” Geller wrote in an e-mail.

It’s unclear why Rhode Island appears to be an outlier, but both House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said Tuesday that they would like to see changes as long as the test is safe. Health Department spokesman Joseph Wendelken said a lawyer for the agency was reviewing state regulations and that changes can be made.

“It’s something we’re certainly open to,” he said. “We are looking at the regulations and the technology right now.”

So how’s the test work?

Patients will be provided with a self-collection kit that contains nasal swabs and saline, according to the FDA. A person can collect their nasal sample and then mail it to LabCorp for testing. (Here’s a handy step-by-step guide.) The test costs $119 and the patient can check the results online. It’s not clear how quickly the results are posted.

A doctor’s note order is required in order for a person to get the test, and LabCorp said it would prioritize health care workers and first responders.

Even without the in-home testing, Rhode Island continues to be a leader in the country when it comes to testing. More than 2,000 people a day are getting tests, which places the state near the top of the country on a per-capita basis.

