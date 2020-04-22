Two dead after pickup crashes in front of Wellesley fire station

Two males are dead after a pickup traveling at a high rate of speed crashed in front of a fire station on Route 9 in Wellesley Wednesday night, officials said.
Paramedics, police and firefighters responded to the crash at 457 Worcester St. at 7:32 p.m., where a white pickup truck driving at a high speed veered off the road, striking a stone wall, and then a cement wall, police said in astatement.
One male occupant was ejected from the vehicle as it was moving westbound and pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two occupants were trapped in the vehicle before being pulled out by firefighters.
They were transported to Boston area hospitals for treatment, where a male succumbed to his injuries.
As of late Wednesday evening, it is not believed that other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the statement.
The crash remains under investigation by local police and the Norfolk district attorney’s office.
