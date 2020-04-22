Two dead after pickup crashes in front of Wellesley fire station

Two males are dead after a pickup traveling at a high rate of speed crashed in front of a fire station on Route 9 in Wellesley Wednesday night, officials said.

Paramedics, police and firefighters responded to the crash at 457 Worcester St. at 7:32 p.m., where a white pickup truck driving at a high speed veered off the road, striking a stone wall, and then a cement wall, police said in astatement.

One male occupant was ejected from the vehicle as it was moving westbound and pronounced dead at the scene.