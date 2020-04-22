Two firearms seized from Dorchester home of Level 3 sex offender charged with kidnapping juvenile at gunpoint

In a statement Wednesday, Boston police said officers recovered two firearms while executing a search warrant at the home of the suspect, identified as Charlese Horton.

A 42-year-old, Level 3 sex offender charged with kidnapping a juvenile at gunpoint in Roxbury will face additional charges after police recovered two firearms from the suspect’s home Tuesday, authorities said.

“As a result, the target of this investigation will now face additional firearm related charges,” the statement said. The specific gun-related charges weren’t immediately disclosed. Horton’s public defender didn’t immediately return an e-mail message seeking comment.

Horton, known previously as Charles Horton, pleaded guilty in 2000 to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy, a notorious case that led to the resignation of the presiding judge, Maria Lopez, who had sentenced Horton to probation in that matter and publicly berated prosecutors.

In the current matter, Horton was arrested Monday night on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping. Authorities allege that Horton on April 14 lured a juvenile male to a Seaver Street location in Roxbury and pulled a gun on the youth before fleeing when a police cruiser passed by.

Horton was ordered held without bail Tuesday in Dorchester Municipal Court, with the arraignment continued to April 27. Rebecca Kozak, his lawyer, said Tuesday via e-mail that Horton denies the charges.

Police, meanwhile, are eyeing Horton in two earlier alleged kidnappings of juvenile males in Dorchester that occurred in January 2020 and October 2019, according to a previous department statement.

Both alleged victims said a suspect had kidnapped and threatened them with a firearm, according to police. Horton hasn’t been charged in connection with either of those cases.

The state Sex Offender Registry Board lists Horton as a Level 3 sex offender, the classification for offenders who have "a high risk of re-offending” and pose “a high degree of danger to the public,” according to the board’s website.

Boston police said officers recovered these two firearms while executing a search warrant at the home of a suspect identified as Charlese Horton. Boston Police Department

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.