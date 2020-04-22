Cambridge is sending out ‘sound trucks’ to remind residents to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks during coronavirus pandemic

The mobile messengers will broadcast reminders to residents and visitors to wear face coverings whenever they’re outdoors, practice social distancing, and that the state’s stay-at-home advisory remains in effect through at least May 4 .

Beginning Wednesday, the city’s Department of Public Works will send out “sound trucks” that will play information over loudspeakers about ways to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

In case Governor Charlie Baker’s daily requests to keep a safe distance from each other and remain indoors whenever possible weren’t quite enough, Cambridge officials are hoping their latest tactic will truly hammer home those points.

Advertisement

To start, the trucks will be sent to parks and neighborhoods in Cambridge "where there have been reported social distancing concerns and larger volumes of pedestrian traffic,” officials said in a statement on the city’s website Tuesday. The vehicles will be rolled out in the afternoon and wrap up their routes before 6 p.m. The pre-recorded announcements will be played in multiple languages.

As of Tuesday, the statewide death toll from the coronavirus outbreak had risen by 152 cases to 1,961, while the number of confirmed cases had climbed by 1,556 to 41,199.

In Cambridge, 28 residents have died from COVID-19, and 608 others have tested positive for the virus, according to the city’s website.

In a joint statement, City Manager Louis A. DePasquale and Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui said the state is in a “critical moment in our fight against this pandemic,” and "in order to continue flattening the curve, we strongly urge residents to continue staying home.”

“We understand how difficult it is to be distant from loved ones, the need for social activities and the desire to return to normal life," the statement said, "but we are asking Cambridge residents to remain patient and continue to follow public health guidance.”

Advertisement

The city’s announcement to play messages over loudspeakers was met with some skepticism on social media this week.

“Appreciate the creativity here,” one person said on Twitter, “but this is a job for [police], not for the DPW.”

Officials replied that Cambridge police have already been “responding to concerns from the community and addressing any groups that may not be safely practicing social distancing,” but that the trucks being deployed are affiliated with the public works department.

A second person complained that enough is enough with all of the coronavirus messaging: “Who thought this would be a good idea??? We all know about COVID, it’s on the TV, internet, and signs.”

Cambridge isn’t the first community to use city vehicles to get the message out about preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

In Boston on Sunday, seven public works trucks played multi-lingual messages about the threat of COVID-19 as they drove through neighborhoods that have been hard-hit by the spread of the virus.

The announcements reminded residents to “stay home as much as you can ...Wash your hands often, cover your face when out, and keep your distance from others," according to recordings provided to the media at the time.

Last month, Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo used a bullhorn while riding in a city van along Revere Beach to warn crowds looking to order food from takeout restaurants about the outbreak.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.