‘Do you not have any sense of responsibility?’: Watch Anderson Cooper grill Las Vegas’s mayor on reopening the city

“We’re 2.3 million, and we have close to 900,000 that are out of work,” she said.

Appearing on CNN shortly before 3 p.m., the independent mayor said she wanted to get people back to work “so they can pay for food for their children and keep a roof over their head.”

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper grilled Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman Wednesday afternoon on her calls to reopen the tourist-heavy city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in an interview that quickly turned contentious, Cooper pointed out that Las Vegas had not taken any steps to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, such as widespread testing , that federal guidelines call for before reopening.

“I understand your position, but I don’t really understand your position,” Cooper said. “You can call for whatever, but people do have to be responsible for the health of the people in those casinos. People are saying it’s not time for that now.”

When Cooper showed Goodman a simulation from Chinese researchers on how the virus could spread through air conditioning in a restaurant, the mayor replied, “Anderson, you are tough. This isn’t China. This is Las Vegas, Nevada.”

“Wow. OK, that’s really ignorant,” Cooper said, before the mayor lobbed back, “That’s ignorant to say?”

When the mayor launched into a history lesson on typhoid, and listed other illnesses the world has dealt with — such as Ebola and West Nile Virus — Cooper noted that those were not as infectious as the coronavirus.

“In Las Vegas, you didn’t have people with Ebola on the casino floor,” he said.

“We don’t know that,” she replied.

As the two went back and forth again over, Cooper at one point noted, “it just seems really irresponsible.”

“You’re not out there doing anything about trying to improve testing, or improve contact tracing. You’re simply sitting there and saying get back to work, get these casinos open again, but you don’t have any plan to make that happen,” Cooper said.

“You’re offering nothing other than being a cheerleader, which I guess is what part of your job is, and I respect that,” he continued. “And you seem like a nice person, but do you not have any sense of responsibility?”

Goodman replied by saying she speaks with casino officials every day, noting they are “all in such pain” to have their workers furloughed or unemployed.

“I get the casinos are very sad, and I get that,” Cooper said, as Goodman followed up, “They’re very sensitive people.”

“The casino owners, I’m sure they’re probably doing OK. It’s the people working on the floor who will probably become infected and die,” Cooper said.

“You’re talking disease, I’m talking life and living,” Goodman said.

“OK, that makes no sense,” Cooper replied, taking the same tone a father would with a wayward teenager.

“Maybe it doesn’t to you, but it does for us,” Goodman said.

