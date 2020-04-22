Haverhill car parades postponed until new safety protocols put in place

But all parades were postponed last week after residents and members of the city’s Board of Health shared concerns with Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, said Shawn Regan, Fiorentini’s communications director.

These parades have popped up across the state as a way to celebrate birthdays and bring cheer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Haverhill firefighters have taken part in multiple parades since the pandemic hit Massachusetts. Firefighters drove the Easter Bunny and the department’s mascot, Sparky the Fire Dog, around the city on Easter.

Car parades featuring firefighters and police officers in Haverhill have been postponed until new safety protocols are put in place, since some onlookers were gathering in large groups to watch them, according to city officials.

Advertisement

“Some board members and some members of the public were concerned that the parades were being advertised on Facebook and other places with specific 'viewing areas’ where people – non family members — might congregate, particularly people whose homes were not on the parade route,” Regan said.

Haverhill Fire Chief William Laliberty said some people had gathered on street corners in groups of 10 or more to watch the parades.

“Haverhill is a big city with miles of roadway, and we can’t go down every nook and cranny of every street. But some people weren’t social distancing,” Laliberty said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are all trying to come up with a way to make these parades, which bring joy to many people, more safe.”

The Haverhill Board of Health will meet Thursday afternoon to vote on new guidelines that will allow the parades to continue, Regan said.

Under the proposed guidelines, onlookers cannot gather in viewing areas, will have to maintain a minimum of six-feet from those they do not live with, and would have to wear masks when speaking to others during the parade, Regan said.

Advertisement

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.