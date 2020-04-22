Here are the states beginning to lift major coronavirus restrictions

Though the crisis is far from over, some states are beginning to lift their restrictive measures, allowing businesses like hair salons and retailers to reopen their doors. Here’s a look at which states are reopening.

A high-stakes debate is underway over when and where to ease restrictions that governors around the country have put in place on residents and businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Though the death toll from the virus is staggering — 45,150 have been reported in the US — there are emerging indications that “lockdown” measures are working: Washington state and New York, both early hot spots of the virus, appear to have pushed their curves down enough that worst-case scenarios involving the collapse of health care systems have not come to pass.

Alaska: Restaurants, personal care services, and many other businesses can begin reopening under social distancing guidelines beginning April 24. Read more.

Georgia: Gyms, bowling alleys, and personal care businesses like hair salons, tattoo parlors, and massage therapists can reopen Friday, April 24, with social distancing measures. Restaurants, theaters, and private social clubs will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27, with social distancing. However, the state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect. Read more.

Naomi Bartolacci stood at her hairstylist station at Like Butterflies Salon in Avondale Estates, Ga. Ron Harris/Associated Press

Mississippi: Some exemptions are being added to the nonessential business shutdown order, though the stay-at-home order is in place through April 27. Read more.

South Carolina: Department stores and several other retail businesses were allowed to reopen April 21 with social distancing guidelines. People also were able to visit public beaches as of that date. Read more.

Sunbathers enjoyed North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Monday. Jason Lee/Associated Press

Tennessee: The state announced that the vast majority of businesses in most counties will be allowed to reopen May 1, and the stay-at-home order will be allowed to expire. Read more.

Texas: Retailers can open for curbside pickup April 24, and some nonurgent health care services can resume, with certain conditions. Read more.

Vermont: Farmers’ markets and some small business operations can resume May 1. Read more.

Several states did not have stay-at-home orders in place to begin with, though some of them imposed limited business shutdowns, including Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wyoming, and Arkansas. Utah has a “Stay Safe Stay Home” directive which urges residents to remain at home “as much as possible.”

Maintenance workers touch up a sidewalk at the Nebraska Crossing Outlets outdoor mall near Gretna, Neb., on Monday. Nati Harnik/Associated Press

A number of states have formed regional pacts to coordinate their reopening. In the Northeast, they include New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. On the West Coast, Oregon, Washington, and California are coordinating. And a Midwest pact also has formed, including Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky.





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.