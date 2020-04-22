MBTA Transit Police welcome home fellow officer recovering from coronavirus

An MBTA Transit Police officer who is recovering from COVID-19 was greeted by lines of fellow officers as he was discharged from South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

The officer had been taken off of a ventilator and was well enough to go home, Transit Police wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening.

“We would like to give a heartfelt THANK YOU to the caring professionals at @southshorehosp for their unbelievable work taking care of one of our own,” Transit Police wrote.