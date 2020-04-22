MBTA Transit Police welcome home fellow officer recovering from coronavirus

An MBTA Transit Police officer who is recovering from COVID-19 was greeted by lines of fellow officers as he was discharged from South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.
The officer had been taken off of a ventilator and was well enough to go home, Transit Police wrote on Twitter Tuesday evening.
“We would like to give a heartfelt THANK YOU to the caring professionals at @southshorehosp for their unbelievable work taking care of one of our own,” Transit Police wrote.
Images shared on Twitter showed police wearing face masks as they lined a hallway at the hospital and waited for the officer to leave his room. Flashing lights from police cruisers and motorcycles parked outside the hospital also greeted him on his way home.
The officer gave a thumbs up once he was rolled outside in a wheelchair by police.
We would like to give a heartfelt THANK YOU to the caring professionals at @southshorehosp for their unbelievable work taking care of one of our own. TPD officer off ventilator & going home !!! pic.twitter.com/F3CAd9qEYa— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 21, 2020
