Researchers say they’ve ID’d cells targeted by coronavirus

According to the statement, the team used existing data on RNA found in different types of cells. That data, MIT said, allowed researchers to search for cells that express two proteins that help “the SARS-CoV-19 virus enter human cells.”

In a statement, MIT said the findings were discovered by researchers at MIT, the Ragon Institute of MGH, the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and "colleagues from around the world.” Their study was published Wednesday in the outlet Cell.

Researchers at MIT say they’ve identified specific cells in the body that appear to be targeted by the coronavirus, a development that could help in the search for finding a cure.

Advertisement

Soon after the start of the pandemic, the statement said, scientists learned that a viral “spike” protein binds to a receptor on human cells known as angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or ACE2.

The statement said another human protein, an enzyme called TMPRSS2, helps activate the coronavirus spike protein to allow for cell entry. The combined binding and activation process lets the virus get into host cells, according to the statement.

MIT said the researchers hope their findings will help scientists working on developing new drug treatments or testing existing medications that could be repurposed for treating COVID-19.

"Our goal is to get information out to the community and to share data as soon as is humanly possible, so that we can help accelerate ongoing efforts in the scientific and medical communities,” said Alex K. Shalek, an associate chemistry professor at MIT and core member of the school’s Institute for Medical Engineering and Science, in the statement.

Shalek’s words were echoed by Jose Ordovas-Montanes, who’s a senior author of the study along with Shalek.

"This may not be the full story, but it definitely paints a much more precise picture than where the field stood before,” said Ordovas-Montanes, a former MIT postdoc who now runs his own lab at Boston Children’s Hospital, in the MIT statement.

Advertisement

According to the statement, the MIT team and their collaborators have made all the data used in the study available to other labs that wish to use it. And, the statement said, much of the data was generated in collaboration with scientists around the world, who were “very willing” to share the information.

"There’s been an incredible outpouring of information from the scientific community with a number of different parties interested in contributing to the battle against Covid in any way possible,” Shalek said in the statement. “It’s been incredible to see a large number of labs from around the world come together to try and collaboratively tackle this.”

The COVID-19 pandemic had sickened nearly 42,000 Massachusetts residents and claimed the lives of 1,961 as of Tuesday. Nationwide, the death toll as of Wednesday morning stood at 41,758, with total cases coming to 776,093, according to the CDC.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.