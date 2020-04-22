Georgia on my mind

People who are out of work want their jobs back. People lucky enough to still be working from home want their cubicles back. All of us want our pre-pandemic lives back. And, of course, President Trump wants his reelection economy back.

But six weeks or so into this dull and grueling “Groundhog Day” existence, a return to business as usual is oh–so-tempting to contemplate — even from blue Massachusetts.

That very human longing for normalcy and economic stability is what Kemp and some other Republican governors are tapping into. In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is giving a task force five days to come up with a plan to reopen the state for business. In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee is not extending a “stay-at-home” order, set to expire on April 30. In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster announced plans to reopen department stores and sporting good stores, among other small businesses. While Governor Greg Abbott works on a Texas relaunch, Dan Patrick, the state’s lieutenant governor, told Tucker Carlson, “There are more important things than living.”

Georgia is first up on that agenda, with Kemp announcing that gyms, hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors, and bowling alleys can reopen on Friday. Dine-in restaurants and theaters can open for business on Monday. He’s also lifting limitations on houses of worship.

Atlanta, here I come? Tattoo parlors are no enticement. But a non-virtual workout, followed by a mani-pedi, sounds like heaven. I miss my hair salon and so do my roots. I would like to sit at a bar and sip a glass of wine and go to a restaurant and order a nice meal.

The push to reopen the country preys on our collective claustrophobia and the limitations of our new, socially distanced lives. As this stay-at-home reality show drags on, daily routine gets harder to enforce. Everyone’s a little cranky, and spousal quirks grow less endearing. The dog, tired of being used for exercise, resists the longer path through the woods and turns back from the street that pitches uphill. Meanwhile, we all miss family and friends.

The most depressing part is listening to predictions of months, if not years, of face masks and fear of human contact that comes closer than six feet. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now warning that a second wave of the coronavirus could be more deadly, because it’s likely to coincide with the start of the flu season. Harvard researchers warn that intermittent social distancing may need to continue until 2022.

How do we fight the funk that goes with such unpleasant projections?

Not by giving into our longing for normalcy — but by heeding experts like Dr. Anthony. S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Asked about Georgia and other states planning quick business relaunches, he said, “It certainly isn’t going to be helpful.”

Not by seeing this as a partisan fight between Republicans and Democrats — but by listening for bipartisan voices of reason, like those belonging to Governors Larry Hogan of Maryland and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts.

During Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing, Baker acknowledged the universal frustration with life in the shutdown lane and appealed for patience.

“This is like the third or fourth quarter, OK?,” Baker said. “And we’re holding our own here. Don’t let the virus win the game. Play it all the way to the end.”

By the way, that’s what the New England Patriots did against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl. They came back from a 25-point deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter and win in overtime, scoring the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. It’s something to think about as Georgia moves to open itself up for business — and more exposure to the coronavirus.

