From masks to mandates, our vigilance is tested

The recent unfortunate death of a Market Basket employee from COVID-19 should be setting off major alarms for all state and local public health officials, mayors, and customers to pressure Governor Baker to mandate that all employees and all shoppers wear face masks. This mandate also should extend to essential businesses and takeout services.

It defies common sense that supermarkets, one of the hot spots for spread of the coronavirus, are not requiring all employees and customers to wear face masks. When stores weren’t supplying their workers with masks, I felt bad for them, but now that many are, I still see some employees, including baggers, stockers, meat workers, and even supervisors, not wearing them. In addition, employees are not honoring social distancing. Now they are putting us and their fellow co-workers at risk.

Supermarket spokespeople I’ve contacted claim that they have no power to require employees to wear masks without a mandate, but are they appealing to the governor to issue one? As we’re learning every day, relying upon everyone to act voluntarily in the service of the common good is naive and misguided. That’s why we have to enact more restrictive regulations, especially in a life-and-death crisis.

So please, Governor Baker, follow the example of Salem’s mayor and make face masks mandatory for anyone inside a Massachusetts supermarket. To quote your own oft-spoken phrase, this should be a no-brainer, and it should have been implemented much sooner.

Steve Tryder

Rockport





Wherever the peak may be, our caution should not flag

Reporting on when the surge of COVID-19 cases will occur in Massachusetts and on the arrival of the peak number of new cases in a day may be less than helpful if the residents of the Commonwealth see this as the time to stop our vigilance over precautions to avoid getting the virus.

If the population decreases precautions, what we thought was the peak might turn out not to be the peak at all. The day we all learn is the so-called peak is not the day to throw your mask in the trash and go over to your neighbor’s house and shake hands in celebration. It is the day to remind yourself to keep doing what you’ve been doing, today, tomorrow, and every day, until the governor says, “OK, folks, we can now . . . . ”

Dr. Jeffrey Geller

Holden





We should practice mutual assured protection

The road map to safely reopening the economy is not simply sufficient testing but also mutual assured protection (let’s call it MAP) — we all wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to others. I protect you, and you protect me. The alternative is something akin to the nuclear policy of MAD, or mutual assured destruction.

Carol Bragg

Seekonk