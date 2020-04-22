In Trump-incited rallies, we’re seeing a dress rehearsal for insurrection

Historians may tell us if they can find in the modern or even the earliest years of the American presidency any statement more reckless or irresponsible than Donald Trump’s cry for his right-wing followers to “LIBERATE Michigan, LIBERATE Virginia, LIBERATE Minnesota.” And so they came out, in their MAGA hats, many masked but not to protect themselves against a virus, and more than a few carrying guns. When they did, in violation of his administration’s own policy of social isolation, and without question increasing the spread of the disease, the president called them “very responsible people,” an echo, of course, of the “very fine people” in Charlottesville, Va., who, in torchlight, chanted, “Jews will not replace us.”

I fear that what we are seeing here is a dress rehearsal for the insurrection that the president will similarly foment should he be defeated in November. One thing is certain: He does not intend to go quietly.