In this April 14 Op-Talk, Globe Deputy Opinion Editor Brian Bergstein and Daniel M. Horn, Director of Population Health, General Internal Medicine at MGH, discuss Horn’s first-hand perspective of how MGH is managing the COVID-19 pandemic in the hospital, in its affiliated medical centers, and over telemedicine — and how it’s preparing for the next wave.

