Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk eager to resume, but accepts that this is a time of sacrifice

When the NHL season was halted March 12 because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bruins had the best mark in the NHL through 70 games and seemed to be on their way to clinching home ice through the playoffs. One idea being floated for a possible resumption is playing on neutral sites in empty rinks.

“I think we’re already going to have to sacrifice a little bit of it,” the Bruins forward said on a video conference call with the media Wednesday. “Obviously, we want to play, and we obviously had a good season with a good group of guys, and we want to continue that. But it’s just a matter of safety at this point.”

Jake DeBrusk wants to get back on the ice to resume the 2019-20 season, even if it means sacrificing part of next season.

“It’s kind of mixed feeling for me, because we want to play, so you’re kind of willing to do anything to get back on the ice, to finish the season and finish the playoffs, however they start back,” said DeBrusk, 23.

"But we worked hard for those points. Where we are in the league positioning is what we wanted to do as a team. A big reason for that is home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

“I feel like we’ve worked hard to get to this point, and there’s nothing better than playing in front of our fans at the Garden, so it comes with a little bit of a sacrifice if that’s the route we go, obviously.”

DeBrusk has been a topic of conversation when his teammates have participated in previous video calls. When Brad Marchand was asked last week which of his teammates would drive him crazy if forced to quarantine, he listed DeBrusk.

“The guys are always chirping me. I think that means they miss me,” said DeBrusk, who has been back in Edmonton since just before Easter.

DeBrusk has used the break to spend more time with his family, and assess his play on the ice.

“I’ve had to take a step back and understand what kind of a player I want to be in this league, the kind of player that I can be,” said DeBrusk, who had 19 goals and 16 assists in 65 games this season. "This year was a definite learning curve for myself. Things weren’t really going my way in a sense.

“I definitely wanted to be better this year, but our team is really rolling. It would have been nice if I could have helped a little bit more.”





