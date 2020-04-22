Danny Ainge says Celtics are preparing as if there will be playoffs and a draft

The one thing he and his staff can control, though, is their ability to stay prepared for anything, so that is what they are doing. They are planning as if the NBA Draft will still be held June 25, even though that is now quite unlikely. They are planning as if free agency will open a week after that. They are planning as if the playoffs will still arrive, and his team will have a chance to make the run it had been dreaming of before the season came to an abrupt halt last month.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge is just as uncertain about the return of the NBA as everyone else. He does not know when it will be safe to resume play, or what a reshaped format might look like.

“There’s nothing else we can do,” Ainge said Wednesday, “except keep our players prepared and to be prepared for whatever comes our way.”

Ainge said the training staff has been helping players with workouts via Zoom. Also, the Celtics have taken part in video conferences with guest speakers such as LL Cool J, Mark Wahlberg, Harvard Business School Professor Emeritus Jim Cash, and former NFL player Myron Rolle, who is now a neurosurgery resident at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“This is a time for the really self-motivated that are going to be able to take advantage of this opportunity in their career to get stronger, to get in greater condition,” Ainge said. “We’re approaching this like we’re going to return to play and we’re going to be playing playoff basketball.

“So we’re trying to do all we can. Some players are better than others at doing things on their own and doing extra work, and some players are more compliant than others. Some are harder to reach than others, but for the most part, I’ve been impressed with how our players have bought in and the work that’s going on behind the scenes.”

Celtics executives, meanwhile, continue to prepare for the draft as best they can. Ainge said they conduct conference calls several times a week in which they comb through prospects from a specific conference.

The NCAA has yet to release a full list of draft-eligible underclassmen, but Ainge said he and his staff have had some calls with prospects who are seniors.

The process offers new challenges, of course. Conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament are valuable evaluation opportunities, and those were canceled. The NBA combine almost certainly will not be held in May and might not be held at all. And teams will not be able to conduct individual prospect workouts or interviews anytime soon.

Ainge and his staff take pride in making the draft process a year-round pursuit, but he acknowledged that personal interactions are important.

“Let’s just take Rajon Rondo as an example,” Ainge said. “Had I not been able to see him in the draft workout and sat down and talked with him and looked into his eyes, I don’t think I would have drafted him [21st overall in 2006]. So I think there is value in that.

"At the same time, we drafted Avery Bradley without any draft workouts. We drafted Steve Nash back in our Phoenix days without a draft workout. So I think you don’t always get guys in for draft workouts but you have to be prepared to take guys.

"That’s why we’re doing so much homework at this time and taking advantage of getting ahead of the game in case we don’t get draft workouts. But we’ll be prepared.”

Ainge is aware that when basketball returns, it probably will not look the same as it did when the NBA was shut down last month. It is likely, for example, that there will be a period without fans in attendance.

“It’s not as much fun,” Ainge said. “It’s not ideal. But it’s better than not playing.

“Listen, I’ve gone to college games and high school gyms and there’s like 40 or 50 people in the building, and, you know, it’s still a good game. I’ve been involved in practices where there are zero fans in the room, and it is intense and it is a battle.

"Matter of fact, there’s many times where I said, like, ‘I wish you guys would play as hard against our opponents as you play against one another.’

"So I think that it’s not ideal, but I think it could work.”

