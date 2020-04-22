Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

Indians-Red Sox, Sept. 10, 1988
This is Roger Clemens’s lone one-hitter in 382 regular-season starts with the Red Sox. If you remember Dave Clark got the hit, congratulations, you’re Dave Clark.
Canadiens-Bruins, Game 5, 1988 Adams Division finals
Au revoir, all you red-sweatered ghosts named Jacques, Pierre, Yves, and Guy! After losing 18 straight playoff series s. the Canadiens, the Bruins pull off a 4-1 win/exorcism to advance to the conference finals.
Bucks-Celtics, Game 7 of 1987 Eastern Conference semifinals
A rewatch for the Thursday late-night crowd. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons joins Kevin McHale to discuss the Celtics’ 119-113 win.
