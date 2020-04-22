fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Thursday

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated April 22, 2020, an hour ago
The Bruins defeated the Canadiens in the 1988 playoffs, in Montreal no less, for the first time in 45 years.
Some channel –flipping may be required

Indians-Red Sox, Sept. 10, 1988

NESN, 6 p.m.

This is Roger Clemens’s lone one-hitter in 382 regular-season starts with the Red Sox. If you remember Dave Clark got the hit, congratulations, you’re Dave Clark.

Canadiens-Bruins, Game 5, 1988 Adams Division finals

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

Au revoir, all you red-sweatered ghosts named Jacques, Pierre, Yves, and Guy! After losing 18 straight playoff series s. the Canadiens, the Bruins pull off a 4-1 win/exorcism to advance to the conference finals.

Bucks-Celtics, Game 7 of 1987 Eastern Conference semifinals

NBA TV, 12:30 a.m.

A rewatch for the Thursday late-night crowd. The Ringer’s Bill Simmons joins Kevin McHale to discuss the Celtics’ 119-113 win.

