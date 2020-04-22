Predicting who the Patriots will pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

So, with the cattle call just hours away, we’re selecting a pair of Oklahoma guys, two Wyoming Cowboys (that has to be a mock first), two guys with Naval Academy backgrounds, and even a couple of NFL legacies.

That’s right, with so many positions to fill, it was impossible to make just one pick and end it.

Double dipping is the theme for this year’s Patriots mock draft.

In addition, we’re doubling down on linebackers, tight ends, wide receivers, and even quarterbacks in trying to hit on New England’s dozen selections.

Here we go:

FIRST ROUND

No. 23 overall: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Nicknamed “K9” (his college number), this tenacious pitbull could help fill the big void left by the free agent departures of Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Elandon Roberts.

Blessed with outstanding size (6 feet 2 inches, 241 pounds), speed, strength, and smarts, this born leader can play every down because of his versatility. He can rush the passer, defend the run, and backpedal into coverage.

THIRD ROUND

No. 87 overall: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

It’s a Boomer Sooner twosome with this highly athletic, highly productive field general too good to pass up.

A mentally tough player who led two of the country’s premier programs (also Alabama) to the BCS playoffs, Hurts (6-1, 222 pounds) can compete for the starting role or be used as a sub-package specialist. Threw the ball with excellent zip and accuracy at his Combine workout.

No. 98 overall: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

It could be really fun watching this rampaging beast play alongside fellow wild man Chase Winovich for the next few seasons.

And old-school thumper, this 6-2, 241-pounder recorded more than 100 tackles in three straight seasons for the Cowboys. Wilson is an underrated athlete who could shine in New England’s sub packages.

No. 100 overall: Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic

Superb athlete (he was a football, basketball, and baseball stud in high school) with superb size (6-5, 243), he is coming off a 65-catch, 1,004-yard season in Charlie Weis Jr.’s offense.

Projected as more of a move tight end, Bryant has flashed some blocking skills. Put his high-energy style with some coaching and added muscle and he could develop into a dual threat.

FOURTH ROUND

No. 125 overall: Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

A very explosive athlete with traits the Patriots love: polished route running and versatility (he can return punts).

Edwards has good size (6-3, 212) and explosiveness and will battle hard for 50-50 balls. Caught 71 passes for 816 yards last season but missed the Combine with a broken foot suffered during training.

No. 139 overall (projected): Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame

His intelligence and high motor will allow him to be a special teams contributor right away as he learns the defense from sage veteran safeties.

A bit undersized (5-10, 201), this Naval Academy transfer plays with an aggressive style near the box but also has the flexibility to turn and go with tight ends in coverage. He’s very Patrick Chung-like.

FIFTH ROUND

No. 172 overall: Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

Could he be the NFL’s next Nigerian Nightmare? Though he’ll be a bit of a project, it’s hard to overlook a 6-5, 302-pound guy with this kind of athleticism.

Tega Wanogho (grew up as a swimmer and basketball player before turning to American football. He’ll need work in a lot of areas, but he has size and is light on his feet. Those are good building blocks.

SIXTH ROUND

No. 195 overall: Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Miss.

A super-explosive player (a sizzling 4.35 Combine 40) with a nose for the end zone (17 TDs over the last two seasons), Watkins is another receiver who could double as a returner.

Watkins has decent size (6-0, 185), blazing acceleration, and a fearless style. He didn’t have to run a complicated route tree in college, but with a new quarterback in New England, he could thrive as a quick-slant safety valve.

No. 204 overall: Cooper Rothe, K, Wyoming

No stranger to foul-weather conditions, Rothe hit on 52 of 77 field goal attempts in four seasons with the Cowboys.

An excellent athlete (he was a point guard and center fielder in high school), Rothe will have the benefit of concentrating on just field goals as Jake Bailey will handle the kickoff chores for New England.

No. 212 overall: Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU

Coming off an exceptional season (school position records of 42 catches and 534 yards ), Randy’s kid saw his stock dip when he had to miss the Combine workouts after a Jones fracture in his foot was discovered during a physical.

A bit undersized comparatively speaking, the 6-2, 250-pounder shows good body control and strong hands (wonder where he got those skills?) and also loves to block.

No. 213 overall: Jackson Pittman, DT, Navy

A ferocious 6-3, 300-pounder with good quickness, he can shoot gaps and anchor against the run.

Pittman started 39 of the last 40 games for the Midshipmen, and his performances against Notre Dame and Air Force were standouts. He’s raw, sure, but he won’t be outworked.

SEVENTH ROUND

No. 230 (projected): Steven Montez, QB, Colorado

Big, strapping, cannon-armed slinger who threw for a school-record 9,170 yards during his time in Boulder, where he started the last 36 games.

The 6-4, 231-pounder shows nice poise in the pocket, keeping his eyes downfield even when chaos is erupting around him. Another legacy (his dad, Alfred, was a Raiders QB in 1996), he shows surprisingly good athleticism and will scramble to buy time or pick up yards.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com.