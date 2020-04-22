A look at other draft possibilities for the Patriots in 1995

Here’s a quick look at some of the other players the Patriots could have taken in that draft.

In 1995, the Patriots landed two Hall of Famers in one draft, selecting Michigan cornerback Ty Law in the first round and Pittsburgh running back Curtis Martin in the third round. The second-round pick that year? Colorado linebacker Ted Johnson, who would go on to help anchor the defense for the next 10 seasons, appearing in four Super Bowls and winning three.

The Patriots selected Law at No. 23, one pick behind fellow defensive back Tyrone Poole, who was taken by the Carolina Panthers. Poole had a very good career, playing 14 seasons in the NFL and registering 18 interceptions, seven of which came in a two-year stint with the Patriots when the team won consecutive Super Bowls in 2003 and 2004. Starting opposite Law, he had a career-high six picks in 2003.

The Philadelphia Eagles ended up with another productive cornerback, Bobby Taylor out of Notre Dame, in the second round with the 50th overall pick. After spending the first nine seasons in Philadelphia, where he had 19 interceptions and was part of an excellent secondary that featured Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins, he played just one more season with the Seahawks before calling it a career.

Martin was the ninth running back selected in the 1995 draft when the Patriots grabbed him in the third round with the 74th overall pick. Only one running back selected ahead of him managed to rush for more than 5,000 yards. That would be James Stewart, taken by the Jaguars out of Tennessee with the 19th pick, who would finish with 5.841 yards in eight seasons with Jacksonville and Detroit.

Another James Stewart, out of Miami, was taken by the Vikings in the fifth round, and appeared in just four games, rushing 31 times for 144 yards.

The Patriots could have ended up with a second Hall of Fame running back in that draft. In the sixth round, they selecting Dino Philyaw out of Oregon with the 195th overall pick in the sixth round. Philyaw never played for the Patriots, but spent part of three seasons on special teams with the Carolina Panthers.

Terrell Davis would last until the sixth round of the 1995 NFL Draft. DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

One pick later, the Denver Broncos took Terrell Davis at 196. Davis would be named MVP of Super Bowl XXXII, as well as MVP for the 1998 season, before injuries derailed his career. He finished with 7,607 yards in seven seasons and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

