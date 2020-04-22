Losing a high draft pick will hurt the Red Sox a little more this year

Retaining their top pick is significant in a year when the Red Sox have their highest position (No. 17 in the first round) since 2016. That is tied for the team’s fourth-highest pick since 2000.

Whereas the Astros lost both their first- and second-round picks, the Red Sox kept their top pick — a reflection of what MLB deemed the differing levels of wrongdoing.

Major League Baseball penalized the Red Sox with the forfeiture of a second-round pick in the 2020 draft for illegal use of video to steal sign sequences in 2018 — a hit that is impactful but short of a worst-case scenario.

Advertisement

But even the loss of a second-round pick is unusually significant given the abbreviated nature of the 2020 draft. As MLB teams look to limit their spending with the COVID-19 pandemic threatening to wipe out or at least significantly limit revenue from games, the league and the Players Association agreed in March that the draft could be shortened to as few as five rounds.

That increases the value of each pick, making the loss of any more significant than in a typical year. The Red Sox might not have access to an area of the draft in which they’ve enjoyed success in recent years, including 2018, when they selected outfielder Jarren Duran (now one of their top prospects) in the seventh round.

The impact is unlikely to be felt in the short term, but the loss of access to amateur talent can be hard to mask.

In 2016, for instance, the Red Sox were penalized by MLB for circumventing rules prohibiting “package deals” for international amateur prospects. They lost five prospects from their signing class of 2015-16, and were prohibited from signing any international amateur players in 2016-17 — a ban that team officials believe played a significant role in the thinning of talent in the farm system over the last two years.

Advertisement

Now, at a time when they have prioritized rebuilding the upper levels of the farm system — a major motivating force in the trade of Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers — the loss of a top pick represents a setback, though not as harmful a penalty as the Astros had to pay.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.