Muffet McGraw retires as Notre Dame women’s basketball coach

Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw abruptly retired Wednesday after a Hall of Fame coaching career that includes two national championships in 33 seasons. McGraw said that she and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick have had an annual conversation over the last few years about whether she would be back. She felt this, at last, was the right time to step away. The 64-year-old McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, sixth among Division I coaches, with 842 coming at Notre Dame. McGraw is one of five Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles. Former Fighting Irish player and longtime assistant coach Niele Ivey will take over Notre Dame. Ivey stepped away this past year to join the Memphis Grizzlies staff after 17 seasons at Notre Dame. The Irish are coming off a rare down season as the young, inexperienced team went 13-18 in the program’s first losing season since 1991-92. McGraw, a Pennsylvania native, said she plans to remain active in the university and local communities.

All-Star Liz Cambage re-signed with the Las Vegas Aces. The 6-foot-8 Australian center was acquired before last season from the Dallas Wings. She averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in her first season in Las Vegas.

Women’s hockey

NWHL expands to Toronto

Professional women’s hockey is set to return to Canada, with the National Women’s Hockey League expanding into Toronto. The yet-to-be-named franchise has an ownership group led by former Harvard captain Johanna Boynton, features former Brown coach Margaret “Digit” Murphy as its president and already has five players under contract, the NWHL said in a three-page news release. The Toronto team increases the U.S.-based NWHL’s number of franchises to six and comes a year after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League folded after 12 seasons because of financial instability.

Tennis

Federer wants tours to merge

Roger Federer raised the prospect of merging the governing bodies that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours. The 20-time Grand Slam champion began a string of posts on Twitter by saying the shutdown of tennis because of the coronavirus outbreak has given the sport an ideal opportunity to assess its future. “Am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” Federer wrote, sparking an initial flurry of replies on the social media platform. The social media posts were met with plenty of enthusiastic replies of support, including from Rafael Nadal and some of the world’s top female players.

Golf

Brady to join Woods, Mickelson in TV match

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch at a time when fans are craving live action. And this time, they’ll have company. Turner Sports says quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join them for a two-on-two match sometime in May. Missing from the announcement were such details as when and where the match would be played, except that tournament organizers would work with government and health officials to meet safety and health standards. Turner said all donations and fundraising from “The Match: Champions for Charity” would benefit relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t clear who would be on which teams … Susie Maxwell Berning, winner of three US Women’s Open titles among her four majors and 11 LPGA Tour victories, was elected into the World Golf Hall of Fame. She joins a 2021 induction class that includes Tiger Woods, Marion Hollins and retired PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem.

Football

Ex-Michigan player speaks about abuse

The first former University of Michigan football player to publicly say that a team doctor abused him believes he would have sought medical help sooner for what has become late-stage cancer if he hadn’t been victimized in college. Chuck Christian, a 60-year-old artist in suburban Boston, said during a videoconferencing interview that the late Dr. Robert Anderson gave him unnecessary rectal exams before he played for the Wolverines during the 1977-80 seasons. Christian said he has stage 4 prostate cancer that could have been treated sooner and more effectively if he wasn’t emotionally scarred by Anderson’s annual physicals. Christian is one of hundreds of University of Michigan graduates who allege that Anderson molested them under the guise that the abuse was a normal part of the physicals they had to get in order to participate in sports … Jim Jones, a former academic assistant to football coaching great Woody Hayes who went on to serve as Ohio State athletic director in the 1980s and ‘90s, has died. He was 83 … Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck filed a federal lawsuit claiming he was wrongfully fired by league owner Vince McMahon just before the professional football league shut its doors. Luck, the father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and a long-time football executive, alleges McMahon breached their contract. Luck is seeking monetary damages, the amount of which has been redacted from public copies of the lawsuit, along with terms of Luck’s contract.

