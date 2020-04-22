New Orleans Saints cancel offseason program

“We’re going to have some things that we talk to them about,” Loomis said, adding that Payton’s message to players was essentially, “Pay attention to your family. Pay attention to keeping yourself and your family safe. Abide by the orders of each of the states that you’re in. We’ll handle the rest of it. Get yourself in shape and then when we’re able to get together we’ll move on and have a great training camp and a great season.”

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said coach Sean Payton informed players of the decision on Wednesday, adding that the club will remain in regular communication with players between now and the opening of training camp.

The New Orleans Saints have canceled their offseason program because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and informed players they will not be required to report to club headquarters until training camp — whenever that may be.

The Saints decision comes as leaders in some states have begun to relax, or discuss relaxing, stay-at-home orders that have caused widespread economic hardship Louisiana, with a population of about 4.65 million, has seen the coronavirus take a relatively high toll in the state.

Louisiana’s Department of Health reported Wednesday there were more than 25,000 coronavirus cases in the state, with 1,473 people having died from the virus. However, Louisiana also has begin seeing a gradual drop in hospitalizations..

Loomis said the team still would conduct various meetings with players online, but would not use “virtual” drills to conduct anything that would require physical exertion.

“We’ll have some stuff that guys will participate in,” Loomis said. “We’re not going to be doing virtual workouts and things like that. We want to make sure guys are focused on their families and safety. Look, we have a lot of guys we have great faith and trust in in terms of being in shape when we do get going in training camp.”

Two South Dakota speedways to hold races

A pair of South Dakota speedways are forging ahead with plans to hold two auto races expected to draw hundreds of fans this weekend, even as the state’s Republican governor, Kristi Noem, warned against attending them.

Gov. Noem said she won’t be taking any action to shut down the events planned for Saturday and Sunday nights even though she thinks they are a bad idea and could lead to the spread of the coronavirus. The two race tracks, just over the border from Iowa, decided to sell limited tickets to give race fans a taste of “normalcy” after weeks of social distancing and canceled sporting events.

Promoters of the races said they are taking steps to reduce the chances the event will become a hotbed of virus transmission, including keeping the crowds well below capacity, screening people’s temperatures and making concessions cashless. The Saturday race at Park Jefferson International Speedway sold out the 700 tickets it offered to a track that usually holds 4,000. The Sunday event at New Raceway Park in Jefferson, S.D., is offering 500 tickets, less than one-third of its capacity of 1,800. Organizers said they would offer refunds to anyone with second thoughts about going.

The South Dakota races stand in contrast with NASCAR, where discussions are underway to resume racing — but without fans in the stands.

Hornets coach says players will need time to return to form

Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego said he thinks some players could need “multiple weeks” to get back into true basketball shape if the NBA decides to return to action this season. The league hasn’t played games in nearly six weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Borrego says unlike when there was a lockout — and players gathered routinely for five-on-five pickup games in gyms — he knows some players who don’t have access to a court to work on basketball-specific drills. The Hornets staff is monitoring players and helping them with their conditioning remotely during the lockdown, but Borrego cautions the league needs to be “very careful” not to rush back too soon because “nobody wants to get hurt or injured in this time.” Borrego says when players return to practice, they’ll be monitored individually by the training staff to determine their physical condition . . . Canada rescheduled its Olympic swimming trials for April 7-11, 2021, in Toronto. It will be shortened to five days instead of seven, which was the original plan for this year. Selection and nomination policies for the team chosen from the trials will be developed with the Canadian Olympic Committee. The date change is a result of the Tokyo Games being rescheduled for July 23-Aug. 8, 2021, because of the coronavirus . . . The Dutch soccer association canceled the remainder of the women’s league season and cup tournament following a discussion with the club. The cancellation follows Tuesday’s announcement by the government that its ban on all large-scale events was being extended until Sept. 1 . . . The Berlin Marathon officials said the race cannot be held as planned in September because of new restrictions in the city related to the coronavirus pandemic. City authorities extended a ban on major events with more than 5,000 people until October 24. More than 62,000 people took part in the marathon last year.

