NFL Draft 2020: Jim McBride scouts the top players and which fit best with the Patriots

Dive into his scouting reports, with position groups listed in order of need for the Patriots.

Who will the Patriots pick this weekend? Beat writer Jim McBride has parsed through 40-yard-dash times picked out the top players you need to know who may come off the board early.

You can check out profiles on nearly every prospect in this year’s draft by clicking here.

Cole Kmet is among the top tight ends in this year's draft. Gregory Shamus/Getty

And while you’re at it, get all the details on how to watch and what to look for from our 2020 NFL Draft guide, which you can find here.

Unless noted, all vitals are from the NFL Combine.

Advertisement

McBride’s tight ends to know in the 2020 draft

McBride’s tight ends to know in the 2020 draft:

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

HT: 6-5, WT: 262, 40: 4.70, RD: 1

Kmet possesses excellent size, strength, and catch radius, making him an immediate red-zone threat. He’s had some injuries but came back just a month after a broken collarbone last fall to make nine catches for 108 yards against Georgia.

Hunter Bryant, Washington

HT: 6-2, WT: 248, 40: 4.74, RD: 2

An explosive player who runs crisps routes, allowing him to attack defenses at all three levels. Bryant collected 85 passes in 26 college games. He’s not a dominant blocker but won’t shy away from the physical stuff, either.

Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

HT: 6-5, WT: 258, 40: 4.49, RD: 2

Okwuegbunam has the speed and elusiveness to stretch the field like few men his size can. He has a receiving background, and the soft hands and tremendous body control to prove it. However, he does need to improve his blocking.

Harrison Bryant, Fla. Atlantic

HT: 6-5, WT: 243, 40: 4.73, RD: 3

It’s easy to see why he was nicknamed “The Franchise” by former coach Lane Kiffin after he capped his college career with a 65-catch, 1,004-yard, 7-touchdown season. Has great size and speed to go along with his velvety mitts.

Advertisement

Adam Trautman, Dayton

HT: 6-5, WT: 255, 40: 4.80, RD: 3

A Senior Bowl stud who answered all questions about his FCS background (he had 70 catches for 916 yards in 2019) with a great week in Mobile. The former QB prospect is a bit raw but plays with a burr in his saddle.

Best of the rest: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue (6-4, 245, 4.66); Colby Parkinson, Stanford (6-7, 252, 4.77); Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt (6-4, 257, 4.96); Devin Asiasi, UCLA (6-3, 257, 4.73); Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech (6-4, 253, 4.71).

McBride’s linebackers to know in the 2020 draft:

Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

HT: 6-4, WT: 238, 40: 4.39, RD: 1

Ridiculously instinctive, athletic, and versatile player who has lined up at linebacker, defensive end, slot corner, and safety. Piled up 107 tackles, 8 sacks, and 10 pass breakups last season alone.

Kenneth Murray would be a good fit for the Patriots. Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

HT: 6-2, WT: 241, 40: 4.52, RD: 1

High-end character guy who plays with a high high-end motor. Has exceptional presnap recognition skills and a lightning-quick first step. Has the agility to slip blocks and the power to the run through defenders.

Patrick Queen, LSU

HT: 6-0, WT: 229, 40: 4.50, RD: 1

Explosive athlete with great strength and range. A tad undersized (comparatively speaking), but it has never stopped him from taking on — and beating up on — bigger opponents. Equally effective charging ahead or backpedaling into coverage.

Willie Gay Jr., Miss. St.

HT: 6-1, WT: 243, 40: 4.46, RD: 2

An impressive athlete with excellent lateral quickness and closing burst, Gay has the skills to drop into coverage and pick up tight ends and backs on underneath routes. Could also develop into a blitz specialist.

Advertisement

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

HT: 6-2, WT: 238, 40: 4.65, RD: 2

Rugged old-fashioned fashion thumper who plays every snap like his hair is on fire. Has flashed the ability to play off the edge (he will turnstile slower tackles) and in the middle of a defense as a run stuffer (he explodes into ball carriers).

Best of the rest: Jacob Phillips, LSU (6-3, 229, 4.66); Josh Uche, Michigan (6-1, 245, 4.65); Logan Wilson, Fresno State (6-3, 230, 4.65); Cameron Brown, Penn State (6-5, 233, 4.72); Malik Harrison, Ohio State (6-3, 247, 4.66).

McBride’s quarterbacks to know in the 2020 draft:

Joe Burrow, LSU

HT: 6-4, WT: 221, 40: DNP, RD: 1

From the Bayou Bengals to the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow is a lock to go No. 1 overall. Could be the best QB prospect since Andrew Luck. Joe Cool has excellent presnap awareness, and superb pocket presence, and is coming off one of the best seasons in college football history. His spirals are gorgeous.

Justin Herbert, Oregon

HT: 6-6, WT: 236, 40: 4.67, RD: 1

Looks the part of the classic tall, strong-armed NFL dropback quarterback, but he has surprising athleticism and mobility. Herbert is a good decision-maker, though he’s almost always been given a clean pocket. Can he make big throws under stress?

There are concerns about Tagovailoa's injury history. Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

HT: 6-0, WT: 217, 40: DNP, RD: 1

If it wasn’t for his injury history, this southpaw slinger likely would be at the top of this list and every team’s big board. Lacks ideal height but was 22-2 as a starter and ended his career with 7,442 passing yards with 87 touchdowns and 11 picks. His superb athleticism and mobility make him so dangerous but also leave leaves him vulnerable to big hits.

Advertisement

Jordan Love, Utah State

HT: 6-4, WT: 224, 40: 4.74, RD: 1-2

Big, strapping lad with a strong arm to make all the deep throws and a nice touch, as well. Teammates rave about his leadership and scouts love his football IQ — though he’ll throw a head-scratching pick or three. Love also checks the durability box with no major injuries in his college career.

Jacob Eason, Washington

HT: 6-6, WT: 231, 40: 4.89, RD: 2

Who doesn’t love a QB who majored in journalism? Immediately becomes one of the strongest-armed strongest arm QBs in the league the moment his name is called (most likely on Day 2). Extremely accurate passer from a clean pocket, but it drops off considerably when he has to scramble.

Best of the rest: Jake Fromm, Georgia (6-2, 219, 5.01); Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (6-1, 222, 4.59); James Morgan, Florida International (6-4, 229, 4.89); Brian Lewerke, Michigan State (6-2, 213, 4.95); Nate Stanley, Iowa (6-4, 235, 4.81).

Defensive linemen Go back to the top.

McBride’s defensive linemen to know in the 2020 draft:

Derrick Brown, Auburn

HT: 6-5, WT: 326, 40: 5.16, RD: 1

A dominant and disruptive force, of nature, Brown has an exquisite blend of explosiveness and power. Possessing the wingspan of a wandering albatross, he has piled up 20 tackles behind the line of scrimmage in the last two seasons.

Advertisement

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

HT: 6-3, WT: 293, 40: 4.83, RD: 1

This guy is going to make some defensive coordinator happy with his blend of speed, strength, and versatility. He played mostly as a three-technique (over the guard’s shoulder) for the Aggies, but he has the body type that will allow him to be used in several spots.

Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

HT: 6-5, WT: 324, 40: DNP, RD: 1

This guy is built like an and old-fashioned junkyard dog nose tackle, but his surprising athleticism could allow him to shift up and down the line on Sundays. Has long, powerful arms that allowed him to pile up 10.5 sacks and 10 pass deflections in 37 career games.

Ross Blacklock, TCU

HT: 6-3, WT: 290, 40: 4.90, RD: 2

Bounced back from a torn Achilles’ in 2018 and put together a solid season for the Horned Frogs, including nine tackles for loss losses and 3.5 sacks. A gap-shooter, Blacklock has the frame to put on some added bulk. Fun fact: His dad, Jimmy, used to tour with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

HT: 6-2, WT: 304, 40: 4.79, RD: 2

The pride of Ontario (well, after Bobby Orr, of course), Gallimore made tremendous strides during his time in Norman. In 52 games, he collected 148 tackles, and 9 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles. Uses leverage and hand strength to manhandle blockers and shed them. aside.

Best of the rest: Raekwon Davis, Alabama (6-6, 311, 5.12); Marlon Davidson, Auburn (6-3, 303, 5.04); Davon Hamilton, Ohio State (6-4, 320, 5.14); Leki Fotu, Utah (6-5, 330, 5.15); Rashard Lawrence, LSU (6-2, 308, 5.07).

Offensive linemen Go back to the top.

McBride’s offensive linemen to know in the 2020 draft:

Mekhi Becton, Louisville

HT: 6-7, WT: 364, 40: 5.10, RD: 1

Mount Mekhi has a fabulous combination of size and athleticism and likely will be some team’s left tackle for the next decade. He bends naturally and backpedals smoothly before striking rushers with heavy hands. In the run game, he simply overwhelms opponents.

Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

HT: 6-5, WT: 320, 40: 4.85, RD: 1

Another franchise tackle, Wirfs has a lethal powerful blend of strength and athleticism. He won state titles in wrestling (can’t confirm if his opponent was a bear), shot put, and discus. He can lock down speed pass rushers with quick feet and a quick jolt to the chest.

John Simpson, Clemson

HT: 6-4, WT: 321, 40: 5.24, RD: 2

An interior mauler, Simpson is the best guard in the draft. He helped the Tigers to a 29-1 record as a starter and helped create a ton of open roads for running back Travis Etienne. Another standout high school wrestler (at Fort Dorchester High!), Simpson has nice initial punch.

Solomon Kindley, Georgia

HT: 6-3, WT: 337, 40: 5.5, RD: 2

A high-motor guard, this brute gives maximum effort from snap to whistle on every play. A scrappy dude with excellent hand strength, Kindley shines in tight spaces where he can lock his mitts on a defender and push him back to the second level.

Cesar Ruiz is the top center in the draft. Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

HT: 6-3, WT: 307, 40: 5.08, RD: 1-2

The consensus top center in the pool, Ruiz has an excellent combination of physical skills, intelligence, and leadership. He has big, strong hands, allowing him to redirect and punish defenders at the point of attack and at the second level.

Best of the rest: T Jedrick Wills, Alabama (6-4, 312, 5.05); T Austin Jackson, Southern Cal (6-5, 322, 5.07); G Ben Bredeson, Michigan (6-5, 6-4, 315, 5.28); G Shane Lemieux, Oregon (6-4, 310, 5.11); C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU (6-3, 312).

Defensive backs Go back to the top.

McBride’s defensive backs to know in the 2020 draft:

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

HT: 6-1, WT: 205, 40: 4.48, RD: 1

Perhaps the most fluid athlete in the entire draft, this cornerback has a marvelous mix of size, speed, and strength. Has exquisite cover skills, with the ability to mug and mirror receivers of all shapes and sizes all the way down the field.

C.J. Henderson, Florida

HT: 6-0, WT: 204, 40: 4.39, RD: 1

OK, so this guy is pretty darned fluid, too. Another corner with great physical tools, including long, strong arms that allow him to man handle receivers and also slip in and bat passes away at the last nano second. Had 6 interceptions and 22 pass breakups for the Gators.

A.J. Terrell, Clemson

HT: 6-1, WT: 195, 40: 4.43, RD: 1

The latest star from Cornerback U, Terrell excels at press coverage but can also turn and go with speedy receivers. A very physical player, Terrell has the closing burst to make jarring hits and will also stick his nose in on run defense.

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

HT: 6-0, WT: 201, 40: 4.63, RD: 1

This safety filled many roles for Nick Saban’s defense, playing strong and free safety, nickelback, and linebacker. He possesses excellent recognition skills, range, and closing burst. His work ethic and communication skills should allow him to make an immediate impact.

Grant Delpit, LSU

HT: 6-2, WT: 213, 40: DNP, RD: 1

The latest in a long line of tremendous safeties to emerge from Baton Rouge (Jamal Adams, Tyrann Mathieu to name two), Delpit also offers tremendous versatility – he can play anywhere and everywhere. He has excellent instincts and is a violent hitter.

Best of the rest: Kristian Fulton (CB), LSU (6-0, 197, 4.46); Trevon Diggs (CB), Alabama (6-1, 205, DNP); Antoine Winfield (S), Minnesota (5-9, 203, 4.45); Jeremy Chinn (S), Southern Illinois (6-3, 221, 4.45); Ashtyn Davis (S), California (6-1, 202, DNP).

Wide receivers Go back to the top.

McBride’s receivers to know in the 2020 draft:

CeeDee Lamb's speed is tremendous. Kevin C. Cox/Getty

CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

HT: 6-2, WT: 198, 40: 4.50, RD: 1

This dude is like a flying Wallenda with great hands. Acrobatic catches are a specialty. Lamb is incredibly quick off the line and creates separation with tremendous acceleration and long, strong arms. Works the sideline like nobody’s business.

Henry Ruggs, Alabama

HT: 5-11, WT: 188, 40: 4.27, RD: 1

Perhaps the best route runner in this his class. Could come in and be a productive slot machine from Day 1. His ability to change directions without with decelerating is elite, and that includes comeback routes to bail out his quarterback. out.

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

HT: 6-1, WT: 193, 40: 4.45, RD: 1

He’s 6 points waiting to happen every time he steps on the field. Ridiculously fluid athlete who has excelled against man and zone coverage because of his elite double-move ability. When he packs on a little more muscle and improves his blocking skills, he’ll be a Pro Bowler.

Justin Jefferson, LSU

HT: 6-1, WT: 202, 40: 4.43, RD: 1

Another big-time playmaker from the SEC, Jefferson has the size and speed to play outside and also the elusiveness to kick inside and work out of the slot. Demonstrates nice hands, excellent body control, and the agility to make defenders miss in the open field.

Denzel Mims, Baylor

HT: 6-3, WT: 207, 40: 4.38, RD: 1-2

Superior package of size, speed, and strength. A track and basketball champion in high school, he consistently showed he can outrun defenders and also play above the rim and win contested catches. Absolutely loves to block guys downfield.

Best of the rest: Tee Higgins, Clemson (6-4, 216, 4.54); Chase Claypool, Notre Dame (6-4, 238, 4.42); K.J. Hamler, Penn State (5-9, 178, 4.36); Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State (6-0, 205, 4.50); Jalen Reagor, TCU (5-11, 206, 4.47).

Running backs Go back to the top.

McBride’s running backs to know in the 2020 draft:

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

HT: 5-10, WT: 226, 40: 4.39, RD: 1

An impressive specimen with excellent size, power, and surprising breakaway speed. Tremendously instinctive, he sees the holes before they crack open. Rarely goes down on first contact; this dude commands gang tackling. If there’s a red flag, it’s that there’s a lot of mileage (4,642 yards) on this engine.

D’Andre Swift, Georgia

HT: 5-8, WT: 212, 40: 4.48, RD: 1-2

They just keep cranking out quality runners in Athens year in and year out, and Swift is the latest. He’s a quick little buggah who runs with balance and agility and the strength to deflect tackles. Because of a quality rotation, Swift has plenty left in the tank after just 513 touches in college.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire makes up for his rather short stature. Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

HT: 5-7, WT: 207, 40: 4.60, RD: 2-3

Despite a comparative lack of size, the mighty mite has the power to pound between the tackles and the hops to bounce around the edge and get to the second level. Excels as both a natural pass catcher and aggressive pass protector.

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

HT: 5-9, WT: 209, 40: DNP, RD: 2-3

A pinball-type back who will bounce off defenders, keep his balance, and then race to the open spaces. Excels at getting skinny and sliding through the tiniest cracks in the line, and will burst onto the second level with authority. Another guy with a lot of wear on him the treads (more than over 5,000 yards from scrimmage).

Cam Akers, Florida State

HT: 5-10, WT: 217, 40: 4.47, RD: 2-3

Often overlooked, Akers is just the third Seminole back with multiple 1,000-yard seasons, literally following in the footsteps of Warrick Dunn and Dalvin Cook. Powerfully built and immensely athletic, Akers flashes good first-step quickness and impressive acceleration.

Best of the rest: A.J. Dillon, Boston College (6-0, 247, 4.53); Antonio Gibson, Memphis (6-0, 228, DNP); Zack Moss, Utah (5-9, 223, 4.65); Joshua Kelley, UCLA (5-11, 212, 4.49); Lamical Lamichal Perine, Florida (5-11, 216, 4.62).





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.