NHL floating ideas to complete season

The NHL, which paused the season March 12 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, also floated the idea to the general managers of holding the 2020 NHL Draft in June before the season ends.

Bettman stressed the number of cities and locations have not been decided. “Maybe it’ll be two cities,” he said. “It’s not something that we can predict right at this moment.”

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday the league is studying proposals to return to the ice to finish the season, including one scenario where as many as four NHL arenas would host three games each per day without fans.

"No decision has been made,'' Bettman said. "And I said as we were getting some feedback. We don’t live in a world of perfect anymore. We’re going to have to make adjustments.

"Ideally from our standpoint — and it would resolve a lot of issues — would be if we could complete the regular season, even if it’s on a centralized basis, and then go into the [Stanley Cup Playoffs] the way we normally play them.

"That would be ideal. But that's, again, one of the numerous models we're looking at, and if we can't do ideal, if we can't do perfect, we're going to have to figure out what's next to perfect."

The NHL has decided against playing in non-NHL arenas at neutral sites because league arenas are best equipped with the infrastructure to handle its needs if it decides to centralize games.

“If we’re going to be centralized, we need the back of the house that NHL arenas provide, whether it’s multiple locker rooms, whether it’s the technology, the procedures, the boards and glass, the video replay, the broadcasting facilities,” Bettman said.

The NHL would need four NHL-caliber locker rooms in each arena, because if it plays three games per day in one arena, it would need to use appropriate sanitizing procedures as teams move in and out.

“The particular location could be anywhere that isn’t a hot spot and has what we need both in terms of the arena and having practice facilities," Bettman said, "because if you bring in seven or eight clubs to a particular facility, and you’re playing lots of games on a regular basis without travel, there does need to be ice for practice.”