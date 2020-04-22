Read Alex Cora’s statement on baseball’s investigation

Former Red Sox manager Alex Cora released a statement regarding baseball’s investigation of the 2018 Red Sox and the team’s sign-stealing allegation:

“I am relieved that these MLB investigations are concluded and that Commissioner Manfred released his finding that I did not violate any MLB rules as a member of the Red Sox organization in 2018 or 2019. I am grateful for the Commissioner’s thoughtful and thorough investigation relating to my conduct as Red Sox manager. I also take full responsibility for the role I played, along with others, in the Astros’ violations of MLB rules in 2017. The collective conduct of the Astros organization in 2017 was unacceptable and I respect and accept the Commissioner’s discipline for my past actions.