MLB releases report on Red Sox: Alex Cora suspended through 2020, team loses one pick

In addition, the Red Sox lose a second-round pick in this year’s draft, and replay operator J.T. Watkins has been banned through 2020 and cannot return to his job in 2021. The team was not fined.

Cora was suspended from MLB for one year for his conduct while serving as bench coach of the Houston Astros in 2017.

The Red Sox and former manager Alex Cora learned their punishments on Wednesday resulting from an investigation by Major League Baseball into allegations of illegal sign stealing in 2018.

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy released a statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“As an organization, we strive for 100% compliance with the rules. MLB’s investigation concluded that in isolated instances during the 2018 regular season, sign sequences were decoded through the use of live game video rather than through permissible means.

“MLB acknowledged the front office’s extensive efforts to communicate and enforce the rules and concluded that Alex Cora, the coaching staff, and most of the players did not engage in, nor were they aware of, any violations. Regardless, these rule violations are unacceptable. We apologize to our fans and Major League Baseball, and accept the Commissioner’s ruling.”

The report on the results of the investigation had been anticipated since January — MLB commissioner Rob Manfred initially said he hoped to have the matter concluded before spring training — but was frequently delayed. On March 25, Manfred said the investigation was complete, but time was needed to prepare a report, and the league was also dealing with the implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

In January, team officials — including principal owner John Henry (who also owns the Globe), chairman Tom Werner, president Sam Kennedy, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom — asked that fans and media “reserve judgment” until MLB’s report was released.

“We ask our fans to reserve judgment on any conclusions that they may reach until the commissioner’s investigation is over,” Werner said at a news conference after the team parted ways with Cora.

Many players, including Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers, Steve Pearce, Matt Barnes, and Andrew Benintendi, denied wrongdoing by the 2018 team. Asked at the Boston Baseball Writers’ annual dinner in January if he thought the 2018 World Series championship season was tainted, Bogaerts said, “Nah, absolutely not.”

“I’m excited for the investigation to be over so they can see there was nothing going on here,” Martinez said at the team’s Winter Weekend event in January.

Ron Roenicke, who was Cora’s bench coach in 2018 and 2019, was named interim manager in February, and at the time Bloom said, “We have no reason to think that there’s anything that would cause an adverse result for Ron in this investigation."

Bloom also said the team would address removing the interim tag once the investigation was complete. Roenicke has denied involvement in any sign-stealing schemes.

In January, Manfred suspended Astros general manager Jeff Lunhow and manager A.J. Hinch for their involvement in that club’s illegal sign-stealing tactics during the 2017 season, and shortly thereafter, Astros owner Jim Crane fired Lunhow and Hinch.

The investigation found that Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach at the time, helped mastermind the scheme, which used video to assist in the sign-stealing. As a result, the Red Sox parted ways with Cora Jan. 14.

In Manfred’s nine-page report, which named Cora 11 times, the commissioner said he would withhold punishment on Cora until after the conclusion of his investigation into the Red Sox. The allegations against the Red Sox came to light in a report by The Athletic.

After an offseason owners meeting, Manfred said that regardless of the findings, Red Sox players would not face any punishment. That falls in line with the Astros case, in which players were granted immunity in exchange for their testimony.

Sign stealing is legal when done by players, coaches, and managers through on-field or in-dugout first-hand observation. But the use of technology — particularly electronic equipment — to steal signs and/or sign sequences is prohibited, a point driven home in a March 2018 memo from MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre to all 30 teams, which read in part:

"Electronic equipment, including game feeds in the Club replay room and/or video room, may never be used during a game for the purpose of stealing the opposing team’s signs . . . To be clear, the use of any equipment in the clubhouse or in a Club’s replay or video rooms to decode an opposing Club’s signs during the game violates this Regulation.”

In 2017, the Red Sox were caught using a smartwatch device as part of a sign-stealing scheme and fined an undisclosed amount. Manfred said in his ruling on that case that he had “received absolute assurances from the Red Sox that there will be no future violations of this type," and that all MLB teams were notified that future violations would “be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks.”

The development with Cora is the continuation of what has been a steep fall from grace for the former manager.

In 2017, he won a World Series as bench coach with the Astros, and in the same year, he was general manager of the Puerto Rico team that finished second in the World Baseball Classic.

In 2018, Cora’s first year as Red Sox manager, he led the team to a franchise-record 108 wins in the regular season and a World Series victory over the Dodgers.

It wasn’t until the 2019 season that Cora got his real taste of adversity.

The Red Sox started the season 3-9 and never really recovered. Cora had to navigate injuries to his pitching staff. First it was Nate Eovaldi, then Chris Sale and David Price. At times Cora had to implement bullpen games — using an “opener” — because of the deficit in starting pitching.

The Red Sox fired president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in September and ended the season with an 84-78 record, finishing third in the American League East, 19 games behind the Yankees.

Things got worse for Cora in the offseason after The Athletic dropped its reports that led to the MLB investigations. Cora’s quick ascent as one of the bright young managers in the game quickly spiraled downward.

Alex Speier of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

