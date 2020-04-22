Red Sox remove interim tag from manager Ron Roenicke

The Red Sox removed the interim tag from Ron Roenicke’s manager title on Wednesday after Major League Baseball completed its investigation into sign stealing by the 2018 Sox, the Globe confirmed.

Roenicke, who was named interim manager on Feb. 11, denied having any involvement in sign stealing as Alex Cora’s bench coach. Commissioner Rob Manfred’s report showed that to be true, as Roenicke’s name wasn’t mentioned once.

Roenicke has a long history in baseball, going back to 1981 as a player for the Dodgers. He played parts of eight seasons in the big leagues before becoming a coach with the Dodgers. He also worked for the Angels as Mike Scioscia’s third base coach for 11 years.