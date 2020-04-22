Red Sox remove interim tag from manager Ron Roenicke

The Red Sox removed the interim tag from Ron Roenicke’s manager title on Wednesday after Major League Baseball completed its investigation into sign stealing by the 2018 Sox, the Globe confirmed.
Roenicke, who was named interim manager on Feb. 11, denied having any involvement in sign stealing as Alex Cora’s bench coach. Commissioner Rob Manfred’s report showed that to be true, as Roenicke’s name wasn’t mentioned once.
Roenicke has a long history in baseball, going back to 1981 as a player for the Dodgers. He played parts of eight seasons in the big leagues before becoming a coach with the Dodgers. He also worked for the Angels as Mike Scioscia’s third base coach for 11 years.
Roenicke has managerial experience, serving as the Brewers’ skipper from 2011-15. 2Roenicke has been with the Red Sox since the start of 2018.
“It will kind of be the same,” Xander Bogaerts said during spring about Roenicke taking over for Cora. “We had Roenicke and Alex as bench coach and manager. I think we’ll get along pretty well with Roenicke because that’s a guy that we obviously loved also while he was our bench coach.”
