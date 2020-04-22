Takeaways from MLB’s investigation into sign-stealing by Red Sox

The months-long investigation by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB did find that the Red Sox violated rules prohibiting the use of live replay feeds to steal signs. But the report – following an investigation that interviewed 65 witnesses, including 34 current and former Red Sox players, as well as the review of “tens of thousands of emails, text messages, video clips, and photographs” and, in some cases, employee cell phone data – found that the team’s involvement was less far-reaching than that of the 2017 Astros.

In the end, Major League Baseball determined that the Red Sox had violated the letter of the law regarding its prohibitions on using live video replay feeds to steal sign-sequence information – but drew a significant distinction between the practices of the 2017 Astros and 2018 Red Sox, with significant differences in the resulting penalties.

Key findings included:

▪ The conclusion that video replay room operator J.T. Watkins sometimes used the in-game live replay feed to identify pitcher-catcher sign-sequence information, helpful in allowing runners on second to steal signs and relay them to hitters (a finding that Watkins “vehemently disputed,” according to the report);

▪ That such sign-sequence information was of limited impact given that its use required not only the presence of a runner on second but also a) changes to the opposing team’s sign sequences from pregame reports; b) Watkins to have observed those changes and relayed them to members of the team; and c) the successful use of that new information by players on second;

▪ That the Red Sox used sign-sequence information identified from live in-game feeds only occasionally during the regular season, and wasn’t employed during the 2018 postseason;

▪ That the team’s manager (Alex Cora), coaching staff, and most of its players were unaware of any in-game use of the replay system to gain sign-sequence information; and

▪ That the team made efforts to create a culture of compliance with the league’s regulations prohibiting the use of the video replay room to steal signs.

Those findings resulted in penalties, albeit significantly lesser penalties than were deployed against the Astros for their 2017 and 2018 sign-stealing and sign-sequence stealing practices. The penalties are:

▪ The loss of a second-round pick in the 2020 draft.

▪ The suspension without pay of video replay coordinator J.T. Watkins for the 2020 season and postseason, and the prohibition of Watkins from serving as replay room operator during the 2021 season and posteason.

No Red Sox personnel aside from Watkins was disciplined, and the report suggested that even had there not been a pre-investigation agreement preventing player discipline, none of the Red Sox players engaged in activities that would result in discipline even had that been an option.

Manfred’s report suggested that Watkins – who was responsible for watching the live game feeds to determine whether to challenge umpiring calls during the game – at times used the live game feeds to identify changes to the sign-sequences being used by opposing teams.

According to the report, the Red Sox legally tried to crack the sign sequence codes of opposing teams – i.e., which finger in a series of signals being used by opposing pitchers and catchers was the one actually being used to call a pitch with runners on second base – prior to games. That information acquired by advanced scouting efforts could be used – again, legally – by a runner on second base to signal to a hitter what pitch type was coming.

However, the report suggests that on occasion, Watkins – while watching the game’s live feed – recognized changes to the sign-sequence pattern from the pregame report and would relay those to players. The players, in turn, could communicate the alterations to the sign-sequence patterns to one another and theoretically take advantage of such an action with a runner on second base.

Such an act would violate the league’s March 2018 prohibition on using live, in-game replay feeds to steal signal information, and thus represented a violation of MLB regulations.

Right after outlining the nature of that violation, however, Manfred’s report distinguishes it from the sign-stealing activities of the 2017 Astros, which resulted in one-year suspensions for both GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch (both of whom were subsequently fired), along with the loss of first- and second-round picks in the 2020 draft and a $5 million fine.

“I find that unlike the Houston Astros’ 2017 conduct, in which players communicated to the batter from the dugout area in real time the precise type of pitch about to be thrown, Watkins’s conduct, by its very nature, was far more limited in scope and impact,” the report said. “The information was only relevant when the Red Sox had a runner on second base (which was 19.7% of plate appearances league-wide in 2018), and Watkins communicated sign sequences in a manner that indicated that he had decoded them from the in-game feed in only a small percentage of those occurrences.”

There is no proclamation of a systematic smoking gun, no evidence of a far-reaching effort to steal sign sequences. The report states that the Red Sox coaches and most of their players (30 of 44 interviewed) were unaware of the possibility that Watkins was updating pregame sign-sequence information. The report also praises the Red Sox because they “consistently communicated MLB’s sign-stealing rules to non-player staff and made commendable efforts toward instilling a culture of compliance in their organization.”

The report also notes that Watkins – a former Red Sox minor leaguer who was drafted out of West Point and served in the Army for two years – “vehemently denied” using in-game live feeds to decode sign sequence information. It’s also worth noting that the report suggests only that some players “suspected or had indications that Watkins may have revised the sign sequence information that he had provided to players prior to the game through his review of the game feed in the replay room.”

The report acknowledged that MLB did not glean “direct evidence” of Watkins violating MLB rules, and instead noted that some players arrived at that conclusion based “primarily on inferences that they drew from the way the information was communicated during the game.”

From the report:

“Watkins conveyed the sign sequence information he learned from his pregame work to players in a meeting prior to the game, or sometimes during the game. The issue in this case stems from the fact that Watkins—the employee responsible for decoding an opponent’s signs prior to and following the game—also was the person stationed in the replay room during the game to advise the Manager on whether to challenge a play on the field. (It was not uncommon for those two roles to be combined in this manner by Clubs in 2018). Therefore, Watkins, who was an expert at decoding sign sequences from video, had access to a live feed during the game that he could have — if he so chose — used to supplement or update the work he had performed prior to the game to decode an opponent’s signs.

“Watkins vehemently denies utilizing the replay system during the game to decode signs. Of the 44 players who provided information, more than 30 stated that they had no knowledge regarding whether Watkins used in-game video feeds to revise his advance sign decoding work. However, a smaller number of players said that on at least some occasions, they suspected or had indications that Watkins may have revised the sign sequence information that he had provided to players prior to the game through his review of the game feed in the replay room. They largely based their belief on the fact that Watkins on occasion provided different sign sequence information during the game than he had offered prior to the game, and, based on the circumstances of the communication, they assumed that the revised information came from his review of in-game video. One player described that he observed Watkins write down sign sequence information during the game while he appeare.d to be watching the game feed in the replay room, circling the correct sign in the sequence after the pitch was thrown.”

On one hand, MLB limited the scope of the penalties based on its finding that the sign-sequence stealing “was episodic and was done without the knowledge of the Manager, the coaching staff, and most of the players.” The report suggests the impact was limited, given that the sign-sequence information was relevant only with a runner on second base, and concluded that within that subset of pitches, Watkins used sign-sequence information acquired in-game “in only a small percentage of those occurrences.”

On the other hand, because Watkins had been involved when the Red Sox were fined for using a smart watch in 2017 to text sign-sequence information gleaned from video replay to the Red Sox dugout (again, for the sake of letting runners on second decipher the pitch that an opponent was planning to use), and because it’s possible that the Red Sox – who led the majors with a .292 average with runners on second base in 2018, had the lowest strikeout rate (17.9 percent) in such situations, and ranked second in slugging (.484) – benefited from illegal practices, MLB felt some punishment was warranted.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.