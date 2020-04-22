Will Julian Edelman embrace being the Patriots’ new face of the franchise?

But perspective can shift without Edelman’s actual circumstances changing. Gronkowski’s “It’s not me, it’s you,” trade request and unretirement drives home the point that more than one of his greatest teammates and friends saw greener pastures.

Rob Gronkowski finessing his way into getting traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now quarterbacked by one Tom Brady, does nothing to change Edelman’s situation on the 2020 Patriots’ roster, in a literal sense. Gronkowski already wasn’t going to be part of next year’s New England offense and the only thing that’s actually changed is now the Patriots have a fourth-round pick they didn’t have before that maybe they can use to a tangible benefit.

Those Tom & Gronk & Jules & ‘Dola (Danny Amendola) t-shirts are vintage items now and Edelman is the only guy on that list who has yet to tap out from Patriot life.

So what does he do? The best case scenario for the Patriots is that Edelman creates a bridge between the illustrious recent past and the future of the franchise. The worst case is either he tries to somehow jump ship, too, or he and the team go down together, unable to compensate for the losses they’ve sustained. To avoid the latter, however, Edelman will need help on offense.

This should be pretty obvious to anyone who watched the 2019 Patriots, especially late in the season. Edelman had a phenomenal year with a career-high 1,117 receiving yards despite having to play through a separated AC joint in his left shoulder, left knee and rib injuries and frequent double-teams.

It was a Herculean individual effort that did little to make the Patriots overall offense very potent. The 33-year-old was targeted 10 times per game and defenses knew if they took him out of it, Brady had only a few other trustworthy options on the field. The tight end has long been an important part of the Patriots’ offense and Edelman has made his career in an environment where those players took some pressure off him; only 9 percent of targets from New England quarterbacks last season went to tight ends, second-fewest in the NFL.

James White was excellent as usual, but he always caughtshorter passes that were a valuable aspect of a a balanced offense.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are incredible receivers, who each had 1,000 yards in receiving last year. Evans, a 6-foot-5-inch, 231-pounder, made 67 catches for 1,157 yards (17.3 yards per reception) and 8 touchdowns while the 6-1, 209-pound Godwin had 86 catches for 1,333 yards (15.5 yards per catch) and 9 TDs.

The thing that makes Tampa Bay’s passing attack so scary is that both receivers are often grouped together on the field and are capable of stretching opposing defenses.

Take it from Bill Belichick, the master of taking a team’s top receiver out of the game and challenging an opponent to win with what they have left. He would know.

If Edelman’s story in New England is going to have a happy ending, he needs more help. He’s coming off a great year and seems eager to play every second of football he can. It’s hard to believe, though, he could withstand the same amount of physical punishment as he did last season and survive his contract, not to mention be part of a good, balanced offense.

Edelman is signed through 2021, though the Patriots could move on with only $2.7 million in dead cap money after next year. If he’s anywhere near as productive as he was last year, it wouldn’t make sense for the team to part ways with him.

Who knows how Edelman feels about his friends teaming up in Tampa? He may be happy or jealous of Brady and Gronkowski, or a bit of both. He knows the business side of football, certainly, and those two players had to plan and work hard to get where they wanted to go.

There was a screenshot posted by USA Today reporter Henry McKenna Tuesday night that made it seem like Edelman briefly unfollowed Brady on Instagram, though, as of Wednesday morning, he still follows both the quarterback and Gronkowski.

It seems likely those players will remain supportive of each other but maybe, just maybe, Edelman will also feel some extra solidarity with the Patriots and motivation to take on extra responsibility as the face of the franchise.

Players like Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater speak more often than Edelman does, both publicly and in the locker room, but Edelman has the personality that leaves one conjuring the image of him sitting on Jimmy Kimmel’s couch the night after a big game. In a recent (highly unscientific) Twitter poll of mostly-Patriots fans, 60 percent of the voters viewed Edelman as the new face of the franchise over respected teammates such as McCourty and Slater.

The end of Edelman’s story with the Patriots could take several different plot twists. If he can stick around, and embrace being the face of the team off the field, perhaps a fair trade would help alleviate some of the pressure he’d likely face on the field in the absence of Brady and Gronkowski.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.