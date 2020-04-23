180 Beatles favorites, ranked

A ranking of Beatles songs, based on writer Stuart Miller’s survey of 64 fans who were asked to list their 30 favorites in order. Miller’s scoring system assigned 30 points for a first-place vote, 29 points for a second-place vote, and so on. First-place votes are shown in parentheses.
1 A Day in the Life (13)
2 While My Guitar Gently Weeps (3)
3 Let It Be (4)
4 Hey Jude (6)
5 In My Life (1)
6 Yesterday (3)
7 Here Comes the Sun
8 Strawberry Fields Forever
9 Eleanor Rigby (2)
10 Something (2)
11 Blackbird (1)
12 Norwegian Wood
13 Dear Prudence (1)
14 Come Together (1)
15 Penny Lane
16 Revolution (2)
17 Help
18 With a Little Help From My Friends
19 A Hard Day's Night
20 Across the Universe
21 Ticket to Ride (1)
22 I Am the Walrus
23 We Can Work It Out (1)
24 Get Back
25 You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away (1)
26 Nowhere Man
27 Here, There and Everywhere
28 All You Need Is Love (1)
29 Golden Slumbers
30 I’ve Just Seen a Face (2)
31 Tomorrow Never Knows
32 Oh Darling
33 For No One
34 Don’t Let Me Down (1)
35 Paperback Writer
36 I Want to Hold Your Hand (1)
37 All My Loving
38 Lucy in the Sky
39 The Long and Winding Road (1)
40 Because
41 I Saw Her Standing There (1)
42 Hello Goodbye
43 Girl (1)
44 She Said She Said (1)
45 I Want You
46 Getting Better
47 You Won’t See Me (1)
48 If I Fell (1)
49 Eight Days a Week (1)
50 I Feel Fine
51 The Fool on the Hill
52 Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
53 Two of Us
54 Got to Get You Into My Life
55 Can't Buy Me Love
56 Happiness Is a Warm Gun
57 The End
58 Back in the USSR
59 You Never Give Me Your Money (1)
60 I'm Only Sleeping
61 And Your Bird Can Sing
62 Rocky Raccoon
63 Rain
64 And I Love Her
65 Helter Skelter (1)
66 Day Tripper
67 I've Got a Feeling
68 I Will
69 I’ll Follow the Sun
70 Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
71 I’m Looking Through You (1)
72 Drive My Car
73 Revolution 1 (1)
74 Julia
75 Twist and Shout
76 Lady Madonna (1)
77 She's Leaving Home
78 She Loves You
79 Lovely Rita
80 Michelle (1)
81 Hey Bulldog
82 Good Day Sunshine
83 Mother Nature's Son
84 Octopus' Garden
85 Fixing a Hole
86 You’re Going to Lose That Girl
87 I Should Have Known Better
88 Magical Mystery Tour
89 Baby You're a Rich Man
90 Taxman
91 She Came in Through the Bathroom Window
92 When I'm 64
93 Dig a Pony
94 The Ballad of John and Yoko
95 I'm So Tired
96 It Won’t Be Long (1)
97 This Boy
98 Within You Without You
99 No Reply
100 You Really Got a Hold on Me
101 Martha My Dear
102 I Need You
103 If I Needed Someone (1)
104 I’m a Loser
105 Yellow Submarine
106 It's Only Love
107 Things We Said Today (1)
108 Do You Want to Know a Secret
109 Yer Blues
110 I’m Happy Just to Dance With You
111 She’s a Woman
112 All I've Got to Do
113 Anna
114 I Want to Tell You
115 The Word
116 Carry That Weight
117 Good Morning Good Morning
118 Yes It Is
119 Tell Me Why
120 Savoy Truffle
121 Love Me Do
122 Cry Baby Cry
123 Why Don’t We Do It in the Road
124 Everybody’s Got Something to Hide ...
125 I Me Mine
126 Think for Yourself
127 I'll Cry Instead
128 It's All Too Much
129 Please Please Me
130 Maxwell's Silver Hammer
131 Till There Was You (1)
132 Glass Onion
133 Sexy Sadie
134 Old Brown Shoe
135 I'll Be Back
136 I Call Your Name
137 Honey Pie
138 Good Night
139 Your Mother Should Know
140 P.S. I Love You
141 Blue Jay Way
142 Her Majesty
143 Baby It's You
144 Baby’s in Black
145 I Wanna Be Your Man
146 Kansas City/Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey!
147 Birthday
148 Wait
149 Mean Mister Mustard
150 You Can't Do That
151 Ask Me Why
152 Every Little Thing
153 I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party
154 Any Time at All
155 Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)
156 Don't Pass Me By
157 Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite
158 Only a Northern Song
159 For You Blue
160 Sun King
161 Please Mr. Postman
162 Devil in Her Heart
163 Long Long Long
164 The Night Before
165 I'll Get You
166 You Know My Name
167 From Me to You
168 All Together Now
169 A Taste of Honey
170 What Goes On
171 Polythene Pam
172 Act Naturally
173 Hold Me Tight
174 Rock and Roll Music
175 Not a Second Time
176 Tell Me What You See
177 Flying
178 Christmas Time Is Here Again
179 Komm, Gib Mir Deine Hand
180 Sie Liebt Dich