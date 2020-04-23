180 Beatles favorites, ranked

1 A Day in the Life (13)

A ranking of Beatles songs, based on writer Stuart Miller’s survey of 64 fans who were asked to list their 30 favorites in order. Miller’s scoring system assigned 30 points for a first-place vote, 29 points for a second-place vote, and so on. First-place votes are shown in parentheses.

The Beatles made their American television debut on "The Ed Sullivan Show" on Feb. 9, 1964.

2 While My Guitar Gently Weeps (3)

3 Let It Be (4)

4 Hey Jude (6)

5 In My Life (1)

6 Yesterday (3)

7 Here Comes the Sun

8 Strawberry Fields Forever

9 Eleanor Rigby (2)

10 Something (2)

11 Blackbird (1)

12 Norwegian Wood

13 Dear Prudence (1)

14 Come Together (1)

15 Penny Lane

16 Revolution (2)

17 Help

18 With a Little Help From My Friends

19 A Hard Day's Night

20 Across the Universe

21 Ticket to Ride (1)

22 I Am the Walrus

23 We Can Work It Out (1)

24 Get Back

25 You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away (1)

26 Nowhere Man

27 Here, There and Everywhere

28 All You Need Is Love (1)

29 Golden Slumbers

30 I’ve Just Seen a Face (2)

31 Tomorrow Never Knows

32 Oh Darling

33 For No One

34 Don’t Let Me Down (1)

35 Paperback Writer

36 I Want to Hold Your Hand (1)

37 All My Loving

38 Lucy in the Sky

39 The Long and Winding Road (1)

40 Because

41 I Saw Her Standing There (1)

42 Hello Goodbye

43 Girl (1)

44 She Said She Said (1)

45 I Want You

46 Getting Better

47 You Won’t See Me (1)

48 If I Fell (1)

49 Eight Days a Week (1)

50 I Feel Fine

51 The Fool on the Hill

52 Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

53 Two of Us

54 Got to Get You Into My Life

55 Can't Buy Me Love

56 Happiness Is a Warm Gun

57 The End

58 Back in the USSR

59 You Never Give Me Your Money (1)

60 I'm Only Sleeping

61 And Your Bird Can Sing

62 Rocky Raccoon

63 Rain

64 And I Love Her

65 Helter Skelter (1)

66 Day Tripper

67 I've Got a Feeling

68 I Will

69 I’ll Follow the Sun

70 Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

71 I’m Looking Through You (1)

72 Drive My Car

73 Revolution 1 (1)

74 Julia

75 Twist and Shout

76 Lady Madonna (1)

77 She's Leaving Home

78 She Loves You

79 Lovely Rita

80 Michelle (1)

81 Hey Bulldog

82 Good Day Sunshine

83 Mother Nature's Son

84 Octopus' Garden

85 Fixing a Hole

86 You’re Going to Lose That Girl

87 I Should Have Known Better

88 Magical Mystery Tour

89 Baby You're a Rich Man

90 Taxman

91 She Came in Through the Bathroom Window

92 When I'm 64

93 Dig a Pony

94 The Ballad of John and Yoko

95 I'm So Tired

96 It Won’t Be Long (1)

97 This Boy

98 Within You Without You

99 No Reply

100 You Really Got a Hold on Me

101 Martha My Dear

102 I Need You

103 If I Needed Someone (1)

104 I’m a Loser

105 Yellow Submarine

106 It's Only Love

107 Things We Said Today (1)

108 Do You Want to Know a Secret

109 Yer Blues

110 I’m Happy Just to Dance With You

111 She’s a Woman

112 All I've Got to Do

113 Anna

114 I Want to Tell You

115 The Word

116 Carry That Weight

117 Good Morning Good Morning

118 Yes It Is

119 Tell Me Why

120 Savoy Truffle

121 Love Me Do

122 Cry Baby Cry

123 Why Don’t We Do It in the Road

124 Everybody’s Got Something to Hide ...

125 I Me Mine

126 Think for Yourself

127 I'll Cry Instead

128 It's All Too Much

129 Please Please Me

130 Maxwell's Silver Hammer

131 Till There Was You (1)

132 Glass Onion

133 Sexy Sadie

134 Old Brown Shoe

135 I'll Be Back

136 I Call Your Name

137 Honey Pie

138 Good Night

139 Your Mother Should Know

140 P.S. I Love You

141 Blue Jay Way

142 Her Majesty

143 Baby It's You

144 Baby’s in Black

145 I Wanna Be Your Man

146 Kansas City/Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey!

147 Birthday

148 Wait

149 Mean Mister Mustard

150 You Can't Do That

151 Ask Me Why

152 Every Little Thing

153 I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party

154 Any Time at All

155 Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)

156 Don't Pass Me By

157 Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite

158 Only a Northern Song

159 For You Blue

160 Sun King

161 Please Mr. Postman

162 Devil in Her Heart

163 Long Long Long

164 The Night Before

165 I'll Get You

166 You Know My Name

167 From Me to You

168 All Together Now

169 A Taste of Honey

170 What Goes On

171 Polythene Pam

172 Act Naturally

173 Hold Me Tight

174 Rock and Roll Music

175 Not a Second Time

176 Tell Me What You See

177 Flying

178 Christmas Time Is Here Again

179 Komm, Gib Mir Deine Hand

180 Sie Liebt Dich