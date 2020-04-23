Bibliophiles in Quarantine: Reading, Watching, and Cooking

He joins a panel of novelists to discuss handling sex in fiction at 4 p.m. this Saturday. Register at www.newburyportliteraryfestival.org .

Christopher Castellani is the author of the critically acclaimed novel “Leading Men,” which is based on the longtime love relationship between famed writer Tennessee Williams and Frank Merlo. Castellani is also the longtime artistic director of GrubStreet, Boston’s center for creative writing. He’s one of the many writers participating in the first virtual version of the Newburyport Literary Festival on April 25 and May 3.

BOOKS: How is the pandemic affecting your work?

CASTELLANI: Ever since my novel came out last February, I have been struggling to get involved with a new project. That’s gotten way worse during the pandemic. I thought this longer block of time would be useful but I’m finding it hard for generating new material. A big block of time is best used for revision. I keep auditioning ideas but everything I write feels so inconsequential compared to what is happening in the world.

BOOKS: Does anything help?

CASTELLANI: I’ve been using this method of writing for 25 minutes, and then taking a five-minute break to check e-mails or the news, and then writing for another 25 minutes. I write in longhand and let myself write terrible stuff. That feels less intimidating than sitting at my laptop for four hours and thinking I have to produce something great.

BOOKS: Has reading helped?

CASTELLANI: Reading has been the best part of a terrible situation. Day one of the pandemic I took down George Eliot’s “Middlemarch,” which I always wanted to read but never had the concentration for. I read two chapters as soon as I wake up, like a morning meditation. I’m not reading it like a writer, but like a reader, to just enjoy the story. It’s been by far the best part of this whole nightmare. I have 50 pages left, and I’m already bereft.

BOOKS: What else are you reading?

CASTELLANI: In the afternoon I’ve been taking walks and listening to books that have gotten a lot of critical or commercial attention. I want to figure out what is it about these books that reaches readers and critics. My favorite has been Bryan Washington’s short story collection “Lot,” which is set in Houston immediately after the flooding from Hurricane Harvey. I’ve also listened to “The Heart’s Invisible Fury” by John Boyne, the most plot-heavy story I’ve ever listened to, but it’s very compelling.

BOOKS: What have you been watching?

CASTELLANI: Like a lot of people, we were very sad “Schitt’s Creek” ended. Everyone on that show was so good and so kind to each other. That vision of the world was so comforting at this time. Now we’ve been watching “Little Fires Everywhere,” which is terrific and adapted from Celeste Ng’s novel. Celeste is in my writing group. We started watching “Ozark,” which a lot of people like, but the vision was too dark and cynical for us now.

BOOKS: What have you been listening to?

CASTELLANI: Honestly, I’ve never been a real music buff. I’ve just been going back to the stuff I’ve always loved, like the Joni Mitchell radio station on Spotify. It’s not comforting because of the content. It’s comforting because of how well I know the music.

BOOKS: How has the pandemic affected GrubStreet?

CASTELLANI: First we had to quickly make all our in-person classes remote. We’re supposed to move to the Seaport this fall to a space with Porter Square Books and Mass Poetry. There will be a stage and café too. The pandemic hit just as the hardhats were about to start and construction was halted. Now we don’t know when we will move. Also, we are in the middle of the quiet phase of a capital campaign, and are trying to figure out what to do about that.

BOOKS: How else do you keep your spirits up?

CASTELLANI: We’ve been pulling down cookbooks we haven’t used very much and making more challenging recipes. We are also taking the time to enjoy planning the meal and cooking, to not rush through it. Just not having that rushing has been helpful for anxiety. Our favorite so far is a Peruvian beef dish, Lomo Saltado, from the Milk Street cookbook. Tonight we are making the Vietnamese Caramel Fish.

