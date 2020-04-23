These female musicians are cutting more than bolts

Fiona Apple packs an entire planetary system of emotions into those four words in the middle of her new album, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.” She sings the refrain countless times throughout the song , and each ladies is lit up differently. You hear steel and scorn, sisterhood and sly humor, delight and defeat, a weary pact and a peace offering. The song’s for every woman taking it out on another woman when she should have been taking it out on the man.

Ladies, ladies, ladies, ladies: Their music is suddenly all around us. Not that talented female musicians don’t release new work every week. But the outsize crater that “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” has left in the cultural landscape — music review site Pitchfork awarded it a rare perfect 10, critics are hailing it as “album of the year material,” and my former colleague Wesley Morris wrote that he “almost burst into flames” listening to it — has been accompanied by other musical impacts that rock the Richter scale with only slightly less of a ka-BOOM.

Earlier in April, the British singer-songwriter Laura Marling released her seventh solo album, “Song for Our Daughter,” a stark, skin-tingling collection of introspections and insights from one of the premier inheritors of the singer-songwriter tradition. It follows close on the heels of “Saint Cloud,” the fifth album from Katie Crutchfield’s indie music project Waxahatchee and a powerfully gritty ode to recovery and renewal.

These are three of the finest albums you’ll hear all year, and the fact that they’ve come out within weeks of each other, at a time when we’re all of us, male and female, desperate for a psychic lifeline is a sign of the ongoing health of the creative human spirit.

That said, these are women giving voice to their struggles, personal and political, in rage, sorrow, and resilience, using every color on the palette. And it’s no mistake that Apple’s “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” is getting the lioness’s share of attention: It’s a phenomenal statement of purpose that lands with the punch of the young Bob Dylan.

Like the young Dylan, Apple has the knack of turning the smallest disagreement into an epic of musical score-settling. The second cut, “Shameika,” recalls the mean girls of adolescence and the one girl who showed Apple the way past them. “Under the Table” turns a boring dinner party of braggart men into a combination torch song/civil rights march of aggrieved female silencing. The whole album’s a shoulder-to-shoulder march forward, propelled more by clattering percussion than delicate keyboards, and reaching an emotional peak on “For Her,” in which the second-line parade drums suddenly drop out for a revelation of rape.

That’s not an easy song; “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” isn’t an easy album. You may hear echoes of other singers here — Rickie Lee Jones on the title cut, Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus in the drum racket — but rarely has a group of tracks sounded so forcefully like the arguments inside an artist’s head, seeking connection with other women while laying down the law to men. “Kick me under the table all you want/I won’t shut up/I won‘t shut up,” Apple sings, and her anger, twining itself with exultant freedom, sounds glorious.

Laura Marling Rich Fury/Invision/AP

If that’s all a bit too much for you, by all means take refuge in Marling’s “Song for Our Daughter.” On the surface, the new album sits comfortably in a long folk-rock tradition: Marling’s allegiances to foundational influence Joni Mitchell and her peers are clear: The opening cut, “Alexandra,” is an answer song to Leonard Cohen’s “Alexandra Leaving,” and “Strange Girl” might be considered a rejoinder to Mitchell’s “Strange Boy.” You’d be excused for mistaking the whole album as a decorous if quite gorgeous affair after one superficial listen.

But Marling’s lyrics have bite and are scarred with bruises, sometimes literally: “Note by note/Bruise by bruise/Sometimes the hardest thing to learn/Is what you get from what you lose” (from “Blow by Blow”). There’s a suffering, a seething, and an unacknowledged sisterhood running through “Song for Our Daughter,” an album (and a deceptive lullaby of a title song) that is written by an artist who in fact is not married and doesn’t have children.

What would Marling say to that girl, if she existed? Perhaps what she sings to the imaginary husband: “Lately I’ve been thinking about our daughter growing old/All of the [expletive] that she might be told/There’s blood on the floor/Maybe now you’ll believe her for sure.” It’s as though Marling were nodding knowingly to Fiona Apple across a great sonic divide.

Katie Crutchfield Emma Swann

The collection I keep coming back to — for now, at least — is Waxahatchee’s “Saint Cloud.” Katie Crutchfield’s music ranges in sound from alt-country to indie folk to front-porch blues to Americana, with the hooks of a pop song you realize you’ve been humming for days. The album was made in the immediate wake of the Alabama-born singer becoming sober after eight years of touring had taken its toll, and the opening cut, “Oxbow,” feels like a woman slowly opening her eyes after a long, bad dream. “I want it all,” Crutchfield sings in incantation at the song’s close, as if climbing back into the light.

Elsewhere, songs like “Hell” and “War” (“I’m in a war with myself/It has nothing to do with you”) testify to the battles raging inside an addict, the “you” being the other half of a divided psyche. There are love songs on “Saint Cloud” — the singer has had sharp words for men on earlier releases, less so here — and there are elegies to fallen friends, but mostly this is the sound of a woman singing herself back to life.

Crutchfield has a twangy, supple voice, one that can swoop up into Dolly Parton territory or flutter down with the notes that close the lovely “Lilacs,” perhaps the album’s strongest cut. But you may also hear the burgeoning strength of one of the singer’s acknowledged heroes, country/rock legend Lucinda Williams. You know the hard-living, hard-earned authority Williams has put into everything she sings? “Saint Cloud” shows a young woman in the process of earning that authority for herself, step by step and song by song.

By the way, Williams has her own new album coming out any day now, called “Good Souls Better Angels.” It’s as though a circle of hard-nosed ladies, ladies, ladies, ladies had closed hands, and everyone listening wins.

Lucinda Williams Jesse Grant/Getty Images/file

