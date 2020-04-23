Danny DeVito will bring devilish humor to ‘Little Demon’

Are we going to see a trend in animated series? It’s one of the few genres that can stay in production in some fashion during the pandemic.

Danny DeVito will provide the voice of the devil in a new FX animated series.

FX, home of “Archer,” is moving ahead with a new animated series ahead of schedule. The show, called “Little Demon,” is a comedy starring the voices of Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Aubrey Plaza, and it’s going into production as soon as next week. It’s created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, and Kieran Valla, and Dan Harmon (“Community”) is among its executive producers.

Here’s the story line: Danny DeVito plays the devil himself, who impregnates a young woman played by Plaza. Thirteen years later, the mother and her daughter (Lucy DeVito), are trying to live their lives in Delaware, but all kinds of dark forces are getting in the way — including Dad, who wants to own his daughter’s soul.

