Local bestsellers for the week ending April 26

2. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

3. The Mirror & the Light Hilary Mantel Holt

4. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

5. Afterlife Julia Alvarez Algonquin Books

6. Redhead by the Side of the Road Anne Tyler Knopf

7. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

8. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper

9. Simon the Fiddler Paulette Jiles Morrow

10. The Red Lotus Chris Bohjalian Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Splendid and the Vile: A Sage of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

2. Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family Robert Kolker Doubleday

3. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

5. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

6. Hell and Other Destinations: A 21st-Century Memoir Madeleine Albright Harper

7. Front Row at the Trump Show Jonathan Karl Dutton

8. Nothing Fancy Alison Roman Clarkson Potter

9. Educated Tara Westover Random House

10. Korean Dream: A Vision for a United Korea Hyun Jin Preston Moon Morgan James Publishing

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

2. Disappearing Earth Julia Phillips Vintage

3. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

4. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

5. Station Eleven Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

6. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

7. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

8. News of the World Paulette Jiles Morrow

9. Wolf Hall Hilary Mantel Picador

10. Daisy Jones & The Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Wow, No Thank You. Samantha Irby Vintage

2. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

4. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

5. A Woman of No Importance Sonia Purnell Penguin

6. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

7. The Great Influenza John M. Barry Penguin

8. The Devil in the White City Erik Larson Vintage

9. Leadership: In Turbulent Times Doris Kearns Goodwin S&S

10. Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How It Changed the World Laura Spinney PublicAffairs

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 19. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.