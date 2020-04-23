‘Vanilla’ gets served without chocolate or strawberry

At least Dennis understands that “vanilla” applies both comically and karmically to his character, Elliot, a neatly pressed Brooklyn single guy in a comfortable rut. He’s developing an app no one wants — an ice cream delivery service — and while he insists that “maybe I am the next Jeff Bezos,” he also acknowledges to his mother (Kathryn Grody), a feisty elder with a young weed-dealer lover (Johnny Sibilly of “Pose”), that “I’m not exactly a catch.”

Is it possible to make an interesting movie about an inherently uninteresting lead character? “Vanilla” is a labor of love for its writer-director-star, Will Dennis, a New York-based product design consultant who has decided to scratch his filmmaking itch. The result, arriving now on cable pay-per-view and VOD streaming platforms, is a road trip romantic comedy that’s as amiable and inconsequential as its title, the sort of non-studio super-indie that’s easy to support while remaining awfully hard to recommend.

Through plot mechanics that aren’t worth detailing and which don’t actually make sense, Elliot ends up driving his ancient van from New York to New Orleans accompanied by Kimmie (Kelsie Bauman), a free-spirited pizza-shop waitress and aspiring stand-up comic. Each has a secret that will come tumbling out before long. Elliot’s is that they’re delivering the van to an ex-girlfriend (Taylor Hess) he’s still pining over for a film shoot she’s working on. Kimmie’s secret is a bit seamier.

Will Dennis (left) wrote, directed, and stars in "Vanilla."

In fact, if one of the curiosities of “Vanilla” is the hero’s defiant blandness, another is its heroine’s resolute lack of charm, especially in the early scenes. Kimmie’s meant to have an edge, but Bauman’s performance errs on the side of irritant. It’s as though writer-director Dennis saw through the cliché of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl but lacked the imagination (or the casting luck) to replace it with something real yet still appealing.

“Vanilla” sticks to the strict catechism of road trip rom-coms: the spiky banter leading to mutual attraction and bad-idea sex; the random highway rules (cross a state line, open a fortune cookie); the betrayal of trust at the end of Act Two. The film’s technical aspects are low-budget solid and the pace moves along at an easy lope. And, against the odds, Elliot and Kimmie do work up a sort of chemistry, especially when she gives him the idea for a killer ice-cream app and — in the film’s funniest scene — he takes her to an open-mic comedy night featuring the most woebegone stand-up acts on the Eastern Seaboard.

The only time “Vanilla” pushes into darker territory is in the ending. Like his hero, Dennis is smart but overcautious; he knows happy-ever-after isn’t how the world works, but he holds an alternative until too late, throwing “Vanilla” out of balance in its final moments. I’m not saying the director should stick to developing apps himself. But he might have made a better movie if he’d committed to Rocky Road from the start.

