Welcome spring, welcome King, sing out, and stay in

Even if you’re still going out to work every day — and if you are, thank you! — your physical world has contracted since the last change of seasons. That means you can’t explore as widely as you used to, so why not go deeper? When you’re outdoors getting socially distanced exercise, study the greenery that’s sprouting all around you. Fill your lungs with fresh spring air. Take an unfamiliar route home and see what’s blooming in the neighborhood. Your virtual world will still be there when you get back, extending to places you might not even have imagined six short weeks ago. Here are some of them.

Welcome back to HomeFront, our temporary takeover of The Weekender. After snow last weekend (hey, Mother Nature: seriously?), this week it seems that spring has sprung.

The Comfort Zone section of the Globe offers readers a respite from the news with stories, advice, and tips for staying on an even keel while we wait out the coronavirus crisis.

TV: Pride of Sudbury Chris Evans stars in “Defending Jacob” as the father of a 14-year-old accused of murdering a classmate. Although it breaks no new ground, the eight-part miniseries is “gripping enough in its own way,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert, adding that “the acting is consistently fine.” As the title indicates, the focus is less on the defendant (the “remarkable” Jaeden Martell) and more on his parents, played by Evans and the “intriguingly haunted” Michelle Dockery. Set in Newton and based on the 2012 bestseller by former Middlesex County assistant DA William Landay, the eight-episode series launches on Apple TV+ Friday.

“Bad Education” revolves around Hugh Jackman, who Gilbert says “is better than ever” as a powerful school superintendent embroiled in an embezzlement scandal. Mike Makowsky’s script “gives us a good taste of the banality of greed and entitlement, never turning its compromised characters into easily dismissed comic monsters.” Based on a true story and directed by Cory Finley, it premieres on HBO Saturday.

After eight years, “Homeland” limps to the finish line Sunday on Showtime. Once “a stunning look into terrorism, moral bearings, and mental illness,” Gilbert says, it eventually “seemed to morph into a kind of high-end ’24.’ ”

George MacKay in "True History of the Kelly Gang." Courtesy IFC Films

FILM: “True History of the Kelly Gang,” based on Peter Carey’s 2000 novel about legendary Australian outlaw Ned Kelly, transforms its characters into “figures in a hallucinatory fever dream, one dedicated to dismantling any number of the country’s cultural myths,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a 2½-star review. The cast includes Russell Crowe, “1917” star ​George MacKay, Charlie Hunnam, and Nicholas Hoult. ​Directed by Justin Kurzel and written by Shaun Grant, it’s available for rental Friday.

Men doing violent things to one another is also the focus of ​“Extraction,” a graphic-novel adaptation that Burr describes as “a bullet-spitting he-man movie” starring Chris Hemsworth as a character who’s “just Rambo v 9.0.” In his directing debut, ​Sam Hargrave has cranked out a picture “​made with more professionalism than flair.” The Netflix original garners 2½ stars from Burr.

No one can accuse filmmaker Will Dennis of trying to mislead: the writer-director-actor titled his debut “Vanilla.” The film “is a road trip romantic comedy that’s as amiable and inconsequential as its title, the sort of non-studio super-indie that’s easy to support while remaining awfully hard to recommend,” Burr writes in a 1½-star review.

All of the documentaries Globe correspondent Peter Keough spotlights in this weeks Doc Talk sound more promising than the higher-profile new releases. The one that jumps out at me is “Circus of Books,” named for the shop run by filmmaker Rachel Mason’s parents. As a teen, she “was shocked to discover that her devout Jewish parents, Karen and Barry, made their living selling gay porn.” Top that, big-budget shoot-’em-ups!

MUSIC: Everybody loves the Beatles, and everybody loves lists. Fifty years after the band broke up, Globe correspondent Stuart Miller delivers a list of 180 of their songs, ranked. Sixty-four (ha!) music lovers aged 14 to 68 engaged in “endless agonizing and constant revisions” before voting for their top 30. Learn more about the methodology and start fighting in the comments here.

For seekers of mindless diversions and hearty laughs during these psychologically trying times, social media has been a godsend. But sometimes you just need a good cathartic cry. Globe staffers have you covered, whether your taste runs to opera or ’90s indie rock, acoustic guitar or Kendrick Lamar.

Marsden Hartley, Rock Doxology, 1931 Marsden Hartley/Courtesy Cape Anne Museum

FINE ART: This week’s Pilgrimage column sends Globe art critic Murray Whyte back to Cape Ann, where he recently followed Stuart Davis. This time, he’s walking in the footsteps of Marsden Hartley at Dogtown, where the painter found what he called “the speechless progression of geologic structures on earth.”

FOOD & DINING: In retrospect, the elements of the self-sequestering experience we recall most vividly may well be video entertainment and cooking at home. If you just shuddered involuntarily, the Globe’s Zoë Madonna has a hot tip: seek out “​pastry chef Claire Saffitz — star of ‘Gourmet Makes,’ the tremendously popular YouTube series that launched a thousand memes and cemented Bon Appetit’s place in the pantheon of the cooking Internet.”

If liquid sustenance is more your speed, follow Globe columnist Jeneé Osterheldt into the world of social media influencer Nail the Cocktail, a.k.a. Claudiane Philippe, who’s doing her part to boost the local food and drink scene.

And if you now have an appetite for food prepared by anyone else, anywhere but your home kitchen, Globe correspondent Kara Baskin goes in search of local restaurants offering takeout and delivery, and returns with some seriously delicious options.

MENTAL HEALTH: In the latest installment of Love Letters columnist Meredith Goldstein’s Taking Care interview series, psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb pops up in the Zoom window. Also the author of the compelling memoir “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone,” Gottlieb talks self-care in the age of too much isolation and too much togetherness.

BOOKS: In scary times, a new novella collection from the master of horror might feel like piling on — or it might be just the right distraction. Stephen King’s “If It Bleeds” is the latter. “​King’s work at its best is masterfully accessible, and so it is here,” says critic Michael Rowe. “​Although there is no literal plague in these pages, there is a notable thread of simmering anxiety woven throughout that feels very current.”

BUT REALLY: It’s spring — plant some seeds. Make sure your house-bound friends and relatives with spring allergies have their pollen-busting potions. Order takeout or delivery and tip like a rock star. Thank an essential worker. Wear your mask!