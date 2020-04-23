What you’re reading now

With my local library closed, I turned to my own bookshelves for a good bedtime read and picked out John Steinbeck’s “Travels With Charley.” The significance of my choice did not hit me immediately. But halfway through I realized my subconscious had kicked in as I enjoyed being on the road with Charley and Mr. S. — JANET WALSH, Millis
I just finished rereading “The Black Cat” by Martha Grimes, of which I had some memory but not enough to spoil the reading. I am also reading Iris Murdoch, whose books have been a longtime favorite. I finished “A Severed Head” and am now reading “The Black Prince.” The next up is “The Sea, The Sea,” which I know I read some time ago but I did like it and probably will read it again. My husband and I are truly grateful to still be receiving our delivered Globe every day. — BEVERLY SAMPSON, North Reading
I’m reading Tolstoy’s “War and Peace” as part of a virtual book club started during the pandemic by Yiyun Li and A Public Space. I love the discipline of the 12-15 pages a day, the ongoing, steady returning to the novel’s world, the accumulating sense of Tolstoy’s effort to dig out the contradictory nature of who we are as people, whether in the midst of the crisis or along its edges. — STACY MATTINGLY, Brookline
