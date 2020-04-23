What you’re reading now

With my local library closed, I turned to my own bookshelves for a good bedtime read and picked out John Steinbeck’s “Travels With Charley.” The significance of my choice did not hit me immediately. But halfway through I realized my subconscious had kicked in as I enjoyed being on the road with Charley and Mr. S. — JANET WALSH, Millis

I just finished rereading “The Black Cat” by Martha Grimes, of which I had some memory but not enough to spoil the reading. I am also reading Iris Murdoch, whose books have been a longtime favorite. I finished “A Severed Head” and am now reading “The Black Prince.” The next up is “The Sea, The Sea,” which I know I read some time ago but I did like it and probably will read it again. My husband and I are truly grateful to still be receiving our delivered Globe every day. — BEVERLY SAMPSON, North Reading